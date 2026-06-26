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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 26, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Do you feel UM can’t compete in the sec or Big10? … Posted by 289FIA: Anybody wanting to remain in the ACC is of the mindset that “I want college football to be what it was in the 1980’s”. It isn’t and will never be again. That ship has sailed.

CaneSport’s Response: Miami can compete in the SEC or Big Ten, no doubt. Anyone who watched last year’s playoffs can see that … and this year’s team many around the program believe would beat last year’s team. And yeah, the ACC might be undervalued nationally and by fans, perhaps with good reason. It does feel a bit like the Big East when Miami was dominating. But we’ll find out this season. If Miami runs through the schedule with ease it’s just not a good sign for the rest of the conference, right? It’s always good to have a few teams that can at least make it close. So this year will tell us a lot about how much Miami’s separated from the conference, and how much the ACC can be competitive in general.

Kai Trump Primed To Bring Million-Dollar NIL Spotlight To Miami Hurricanes Golf

https://www.on3.com/teams/miami-hurricanes/news/kai-trump-primed-to-bring-million-dollar-nil-spotlight-to-miami-hurricanes-golf

State of The U: Fletcher Leads Deep Ground Attack

Miami’s RB room is loaded, proven and deeper than ever, with Mark Fletcher leading a versatile stable of playmakers.

After Fielder: Who’s Next For Miami?

Kweli Fielder is in the boat, and Miami could be far from finished with several top targets trending toward The U.

Cypher Gives Miami A QB Jackpot

The Hurricanes are building a quarterback pipeline after adding standout 2029 prospect CJ Cypher to the fold. Rivals Rankings Director Charles Power weighs in.

Miami’s Shutdown Man At No. 9 in Top 50

A healthy OJ Frederique could be Miami’s next lockdown star and one of the ACC’s top corners.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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