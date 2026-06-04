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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 4, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami vs. ND … Posted by The Dry Angler: This game will be #1 vs #2 when it happens, and I am driving over from Chicago to watch my CANES beat my absolutely most hated team in college football. This game will be revenge for 1988. Win it for Cleveland Gary. That weird MF deserves a cathartic moment.

CaneSport’s Response: First let’s talk about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 thing. We’ll just use one poll to work off to keep things simple, so let’s use a post-spring one from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. He has Notre Dame fourth and Miami seventh, which is about where a conglomerate of polls have the two programs. So first things first, for the Irish and Canes to rise they need Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Indiana to lose a game. And that could happen prior to the Nov. 7 UM-ND game. Ohio State will face Texas and Indiana before then, Oregon will play on the road at top 20 USC, Georgia has to get by top 20 teams Oklahoma and Alabama, Texas faces Ohio State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, and Indiana goes against Ohio State and plays at Michigan. So there are opportunities with those games and perhaps upsets in others. Miami, meanwhile, has no top 25 opponents prior to Notre Dame, with Clemson maybe the hardest game. And Notre Dame will have to get by No. 12 BYU, with its other games relatively easy. In other words yes, there’s a path to No. 1 vs. No. 2 in South Bend. Oh, and the early betting line has ND favored by 6.5. We think that’s a big spread for what we think will be a high scoring game with what should be a couple of great offenses led by top Heisman contending QBs.

5-Star Flip

There was massive news yesterday as Miami flipped 5-star Jaiden Bryant. We had you fully covered: Film Analysis: 5-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant has instant impact potential for Miami Hurricanes … Commit Impact: What flipping five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant from LSU means for Miami … National Take: Miami flipping ‘championship caliber’ recruits with ‘insane upside’ … Flips propelling Miami toward best recruiting class since 2008 cycle … Where Miami’s recruiting class ranks after flipping five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant … and, of course, the breaking news of his Miami commitment.

CaneSport Roundtable: Can Nickel Answer Miami’s QB Question?

Luke Nickel appears to be Miami’s clear No. 2 quarterback, but questions remain about whether he could keep the Canes in title contention if called upon. We share our thoughts.

Top 50: Antoine Waiting For His Turn

Ja’Boree Antoine may not be a starter yet, but Miami’s talented sophomore corner is positioning himself for a larger role in one of the ACC’s deepest secondary rooms. Find out why he checks in at No. 31 on our top 50.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Aside from the 5-star flip? We had plenty more recruiting news for you. Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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