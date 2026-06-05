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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 5, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

QB Coleman … Posted by ScavCane: Any feedback? How’s he looking? Behind? Ahead!? Can you see him running the Offense?

CaneSport’s Response: A lot of eyes were on Dereon Coleman this spring, and what I saw was a really live arm, good escapability potential and one of the quickest releases I’ve seen from a freshman QB on Greentree. Now, with that said, he is smaaaallll. Coleman really needs to redshirt this season and spend the year getting bigger, forget the `stronger and faster’ part that goes with that usual phrasing. He’s got all the wiry strength he needs and is fast enough behind center. His official height and weight is 6-1 and 175 pounds, and that might even be a little generous. The freshman 15 is very much needed. We will get more of a handle this fall if he has put on some padding. In the meantime we expect Luke Nickel to be QB2 behind Darian Mensah, and once Mensah is gone (hypothetically he could be back in 2027) it’s going to be very interesting to see if Miami goes the portal route again or sticks with homegrown recruited talent. To be continued…

GOAT VOTE: Irvin vs. Reed … The Final Showdown

After months of fan voting, the CaneSport GOAT tournament is down to two legends: Michael Irvin and Ed Reed. Cast your vote now!

Legends Return to The U

Michael Irvin, Clinton Portis, Gino Torretta and dozens more Hurricanes greats headline a stacked Legends Camp Sunday. We have the details.

How Miami Is Beating the NIL Odds

Bigger schools have bigger wallet opportunities for NIL, but Cristobal has found a formula that keeps Miami climbing college football’s tallest mountain.

Film Study: Nick Lennear Looks Like Miami’s Next Star

Miami commit Nick Lennear is proving why he’s one of the nation’s top receivers, blending smooth route running, elite hands and big-play ability.

Top 50: Opportunity Knocks For Chase Smith

After years of battling injuries, Chase Smith finally enters a season with a legitimate chance to claim a starting linebacker job for the Hurricanes. Find out why we have him No. 30 on our top 50.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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