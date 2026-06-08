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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 8, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Which Player in 2026 Will Make Sure Miami Remains Tight End U? … Posted by Joe R: For the past 4+ decades The University of Miami has been Tight End U. This is undeniable. During this 43 year period, the Canes have had 32 players who played TE at Miami get signed to NFL rosters. In addition, the Canes have had 5 All American Tight Ends: Willie Smith, Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Greg Olsen, as well as 5 1st round Draft Choices: Shockey, Winslow, Franks, Olsen, and David Njoku who all became Pro-Bowl players. Jimmy Graham and Gregg Olsen are both in the Top Ten of All Time NFL TEs. One of the most interesting things to me about our TE legacy is that many of our backup tight ends have been drafted and have gone on to NFL careers. This best example of course is Jimmy Graham, who walked on as a TE after a basketball career. But Mondreil Fulcher was a back up to Bubba Franks and was drafted by the Raiders. Ivan Mercer was a starter who lost his job to Jeremy Shockey and was still drafted by the Redskins. If you look at my list below, you will see several more examples of backup TEs who became NFL players. But right now Miami’s lineage of succession seems to be in limbo. Everybody keeps waiting for Elijah Lofton to have a breakout season. So far it has not happened. We shall see if Lofton, or another player, breaks out this year.

By my count, there have been 32 NFL players who played TE at Miami since 1983. Some of these players (Shockey, Winslow, Franks, Olsen, Graham, Njoku) became star players, and some barely made the practice squad. If they got an NFL paycheck, they are on my list. It should be noted that Eric Swoope, a basketball player at Miami who became a TE for the Indianapolis Colts, practiced with the Canes football team in draft preparation though he was never on the team during the season. Notice also, at the end of this list, are Eric Winston, who played TE as a Miami Freshman before moving to OT, and two future NFL players who transferred away from Miami and graduated elsewhere.

Here is the list. Remember, some barely made the practice squad, but if they got an NFL paycheck, they are on my list. Glenn Dennison, Willie Smith, Alfredo Roberts, Charles Henry, Syii Tucker, Coleman Bell, Randy Bethel, Carlos Etheridge, Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Jr., Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham, Mondreil Fulcher, Ivan Mercer, Tervaris Johnson, Dedrick Epps, Kevin Everett, Buck Ortega, Richard Gordon, Chase Ford, Clive Walford, Asante Cleveland, Eric Swoope, Chris Herndon, David Njoku, Brevin Jordon, Will Mallory, Elijah Arroyo, and also the 3 additional players I described above, Eric Winston Beau Sandland DajLeon Farr.

Who is next?

CaneSport’s Response: First of all, great – and lengthy! – post as usual by Joe R in Gary Ferman’s War Room. Now, this may rankle some fans, but it’s just the way I feel – does it matter if in 2026 Miami remains Tight End U with a Lofton, Luka Gilbert or someone else having a breakout year and putting up big numbers? The reason I say that is this is the deepest, most talented top to bottom wide receivers room I’ve seen since – and maybe including – 2002. So this position might be best suited for a really good blocking tight end who can be an outlet receiver if needed … but give the bulk of the targets to Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate and the other proven/talented receivers including transfers Dre Jacobs and Cam Vaughn plus talented up-and-coming guys Josh Moore (who was the third starter this spring), Daylyn Upshaw and maybe even the freshmen who looked really good in the spring. Plus the RBs are all really good pass catchers out of the backfield. So yeah, I don’t know that it’s as important for the tight ends to put up the big receiving numbers that tend to go with the `TE U’ monikers. I’ll take a great blocking tight end over a great receiving tight end this year and call it a day.

Legends Camp Plus Full Coverage Off Another Major OV Weekend

We were at Legends Camp yesterday bringing you all the news, including hearing from the greats and your sights and sounds. Plus we had a recruiting roundup from the camp plus an exclusive interview with 5-star attendee Asher Ghioto, and Matt Shodell’s column this morning summing it all up including feedback from legends. Oh, and we also were hard at work bringing you all angles coming off Miami’s second big official visit weekend of June. So don’t miss all our coverage! While it was mainly a commitment visit weekend, you also don’t want to miss the feedback coming from uncommitted major target 4-star TE Anthony Cartwright, and we also brought you a roundup with the visitors.

Closer Look: From Rebuild To Championship Pressure

Miami has gone from 5–7 struggles to a national title game run, and now enters 2026 with its highest expectations since the early 2000s. Matt Shodell shares his perspective.

Canes vs. Perception: The Real Battle

Despite Miami’s 5–0 record vs. SEC teams since 2023, the ACC still battles a perception gap compared to college football’s powerhouse conference. We take a deeper dive.

Top 50

Our Top 50 breakdown continues with No. 27, 28 and 29. At 27, Ryan Rodriguez enters the season with something to prove as Miami looks for stability up front after losing four starters. No. 28 PK Jack Olsen brings big-game experience, including clutch kicks at Northwestern and a strong overall career accuracy rate. And No. 29 Damari Brown has yet to have a fully healthy season since arriving at Miami, but his talent has never been in question.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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