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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 9, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Best “what if” players at UM … Posted by Jcollett: In another attempt for an off-season thread, who were the best players that didnt pan out that were headed for greatness or success? Not busts, but those who legitimately had to stop playing.

Ahhmon Richards- dude was a stud

Rusty Medearis – horrible injury

Malcom Lewis – greatness not sure but was going to be a really good WR here until he messed up his leg

Malik Young- really good CB

CaneSport’s Response: Well, first of all, there’s no real “off-season” anymore with the way news cycles are now it seems there is constantly something to write about the Miami football team, which we’ve been doing of course. But yeah, great idea for a War Room thread Mr. Collett! A big bow to you. There’s a long list of guys who probably had a lot more potential to reach and never got there for various reasons from injury to decisions they made to circumstances perhaps out of their control. Some you didn’t see how good they “really” were until they reached the pros. We’ll run down some others that are pretty good examples from the responses we got: Devin Hester, Jason Geathers, Zion Nelson, Sam Shields, Willie Williams, Jammi German and even Frank Gore since his career at UM was curtailed by injury quite a bit. Add that up, and it would make a pretty darn good “what if All-Star team.” What if we move off this topic and onto some other stories now?

Doctor’s Orders: O.J.’s Next Step is Takeaways

Frederique’s coverage ability has never been in question. The challenge for 2026 is converting tight coverage into game-changing turnovers. Dr. Classey breaks it down.

Top 50: Lofton Still Chasing His Ceiling

Boom-or-bust year? Elijah Lofton checks in at No. 26 with plenty of talent but still searching for the breakout many expected a year ago.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you only have a minute to get caught up? Well, we’ve got you covered with our Recruiting Minute.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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