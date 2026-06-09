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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
June 9, 2026
Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day
Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):
Best “what if” players at UM … Posted by Jcollett: In another attempt for an off-season thread, who were the best players that didnt pan out that were headed for greatness or success? Not busts, but those who legitimately had to stop playing.
Ahhmon Richards- dude was a stud
Rusty Medearis – horrible injury
Malcom Lewis – greatness not sure but was going to be a really good WR here until he messed up his leg
Malik Young- really good CB
CaneSport’s Response: Well, first of all, there’s no real “off-season” anymore with the way news cycles are now it seems there is constantly something to write about the Miami football team, which we’ve been doing of course. But yeah, great idea for a War Room thread Mr. Collett! A big bow to you. There’s a long list of guys who probably had a lot more potential to reach and never got there for various reasons from injury to decisions they made to circumstances perhaps out of their control. Some you didn’t see how good they “really” were until they reached the pros. We’ll run down some others that are pretty good examples from the responses we got: Devin Hester, Jason Geathers, Zion Nelson, Sam Shields, Willie Williams, Jammi German and even Frank Gore since his career at UM was curtailed by injury quite a bit. Add that up, and it would make a pretty darn good “what if All-Star team.” What if we move off this topic and onto some other stories now?
- 1
NCAA files appeal on Brendan Sorsby injunction
- 2
Predicting where the uncommitted 5-stars will land
- 3
College baseball portal intel: West Virginia, Texas A&M & more
- 4
Top 25 overall players in college baseball transfer portal
- 5
SEC power rankings ahead of 2026 season
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