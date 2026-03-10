SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 10, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Bad Series loss for Miami baseball … Posted by swaggerforlife Starting to feel like early last season.. this team is totally OFF.. and it doesnt look like there’s alot of answers in relief pitching.

CaneSport’s Response: Yes, the series home loss to a projected not-good Boston College team that has already lost two games to Northwestern and FGCU and was beaten by Houston while barely scraping by low-level Cornell by one run isn’t great. And yes, the Canes have now lost four of their last six games. But it’s not panic time. It’s still early in the season, and a year ago the team had a stretch where it went 3-11 and still came within one run of Omaha. So let’s wait a bit to pass judgment.

Once you pop, the fun don’t stop

That’s a slogan for Pringles, and maybe it’s also fitting for Miami RB Girard Pringle. Because he’s got the speed and quickness to pop long runs and have Cane fans enjoying what should be a very explosive Miami offense. Today we’re checking out Pringle’s film for a closer look at what makes him so dangerous for UM … and perhaps a role he best fits.

Reneau helped renew Canes hoops

Sorry about the wordplay, Reneau just plays. He’s been a massive piece of the team’s resurgence under first-year head coach Jai Lucas after two dismal years, and earned All-ACC First Team honors. And we have your exclusive interview as the team’s prepping for ACC Tournament play.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]