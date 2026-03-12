SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 12, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Air Raid on the way? … Posted by K-Mac: With Miami killing it with these WR recruits/commits, Dawson may have to dig into his Air Raid book and play 4-WR sets 10% to 15% of the time. That is the only way to get all these good WRs involved. This will also continue to emphasize the importance of ensuring our QB is top notch.

CaneSport’s Response: Shannon Dawson was trained in the Air Raid system, and he says that’s what he runs in a hybrid form that also values the rushing attack. But we certainly know what we’ve seen from Dawson in his time at Miami doesn’t look close to a true Air Raid attack. And we believe our eyes. So even with the improved skill position play it’s probably going to look a lot the same play-wise. We don’t think Dawson is going to rewrite his playbook for Darian Mensah with the two 1,000-yard receivers on board. And that’s okay. Because great offensive players get open and make plays. Just get them the darn ball, right?

Pitching For You

