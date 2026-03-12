It's March 12! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
March 12, 2026
Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day
Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):
Air Raid on the way? … Posted by K-Mac: With Miami killing it with these WR recruits/commits, Dawson may have to dig into his Air Raid book and play 4-WR sets 10% to 15% of the time. That is the only way to get all these good WRs involved. This will also continue to emphasize the importance of ensuring our QB is top notch.
CaneSport’s Response: Shannon Dawson was trained in the Air Raid system, and he says that’s what he runs in a hybrid form that also values the rushing attack. But we certainly know what we’ve seen from Dawson in his time at Miami doesn’t look close to a true Air Raid attack. And we believe our eyes. So even with the improved skill position play it’s probably going to look a lot the same play-wise. We don’t think Dawson is going to rewrite his playbook for Darian Mensah with the two 1,000-yard receivers on board. And that’s okay. Because great offensive players get open and make plays. Just get them the darn ball, right?
Film Study: Justin Scott Primed for Breakout?
The Miami Hurricanes got stellar play from Justin Scott as last year went on, and now the former 5-star is ready to live up to his billing. Or is he? We break it down in today’s film study session.
Hoops Team Chatter Ahead Of Today’s ACC Tourney Game vs. Louisville
Finishing as the three seed in the ACC standings, head coach Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes are set to face Louisville today at 2:30 p.m. Don’t miss what the team had to say yesterday about it.
Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz
Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.
Baseball Takes Midweek Game At UCF
The Miami baseball team, losers of four of the last six games, got back on track at UCF. We have your recap.
