March 13, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Baseball .02: We need to fix our early OOC schedule … Posted by AtlantaCane: Let’s talk about early OOC schedules… This year, we were 10-0 leading into the Florida series, we emerged 10-2 with Game 3 canceled bc of weather. After that series we are 2-4 and 12-4 overall, 1-2/ACC before beating UCF. In the prior five years more often than not the compeition was not up to UM’s level and certainly not Florida’s. These lesser teams may make our record look good, but when we line up against the Gators we run into a buzz saw of high-end pitching and hitting we haven’t seen all season. We lose another series and we’re left to wonder what kind of team do we really have? Prior to UF, we had two tough games we had to rally to win; UCF and FAU. After our UCF game, the Knights went to Jacksonville to play in a tournament with top 5 LSU, Notre Dame and Indiana. Meanwhile, before playing us, FAU hosted Notre Dame, Missouri and Iowa. If they can get those teams to come to Boca Raton, why can’t we host P4 teams looking for games in warm weather? Wouldn’t they better prepare us for Florida? And wouldn’t they enhance our SOS and maybe RPI? So, JD & Rad, what do U say? How about bulking up our pre-Florida OOC schedule and make our competition more formidable? These low-level teams we’ve been playing serve no purpose other than tee us up on a platter for UF. I know there are other elements to this, lrecruitng, developing players and portal philosophy etc., but I think we could help our cause by beefing up our OOC schedule. (Hey, think BIG: schedule a home-and-home with LSU or Mississippi St. etc. Why not? What do we have to lose?) Just my. 02. of an idea. As for UF, winning that series is a goal, but not the goal. The season’s main objective will always be: Omaha. In the meantime, this year’s team needs to get its collective heads out of whatever fog they are in, and start playing Miami Hurricanes baseball. Go Canes!

CaneSport’s Response: First off, thanks to AtlantaCane for his baseball passion and game by game message board recaps. And the point is well taken. The football team similarly has early nonsense games, albeit one or two of them, as sort of glorified scrimmages. But we agree Miami baseball doesn’t need to play ridiculously lower level talent in its first two series like Lehigh and Lafayette. Those are six wasted games in our opinion, not challenging anyone. Miami would be better off playing intrasquad games. If the goal is to get your team ready for tough opponents, that isn’t the way to do it. If the goal is to make your final record look better, fine. But it’s not like folks don’t recognize if you are playing good competition or not when they evaluate you for the postseason. So we would agree the early season scheduling needs to get closely looked at moving forward.

Hoops At The ACC Tournament

Miami took care of business against Louisville in the ACC Tournament yesterday afternoon, and we have your recap, analysis and team feedback plus a photo gallery. Now Virginia looms tonight, and we’ll have you fully covered with that, too! Go Canes!

My Name Is Luka

Don’t forget about Luka Gilbert, and yes he lives on the second floor (okay, fine, second team). Forgive the Suzanne Vega reference. As we know, Shannon Dawson likes to use multiple tight ends a lot of reps. We break down why Gilbert could be the guy that gets in quite a bit with Elija Lofton.

Out Of Their Depth?

The Miami Hurricanes return several key starters after last year’s run to the national title game and added playmaking portal “free agents” as well. The depth chart has some excellent top end talent. But every year there also need to be guys that step on the two-deep. We unveil our top 5 picks as key depth guys this year who can shine and help this team make another run to the national title game.

Pitching For You

