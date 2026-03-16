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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 16, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Two of Miami’s HOF WR’s had 59 yards collectively in their first year here … Posted by Fordjl: The two that I am referencing is Michael Irvin and Andre Johnson. Both of them ended up superstars here and HOF NFL players. Am I predicting that Josh Moore will achieve what either of the aforementioned has achieved? No. I am saying projecting that he won’t be a great WR here based on his true freshman stats is silly. Hopefully he makes a big jump this year.

CaneSport’s Response: While acknowledging that comparing any Miami receiver who hasn’t accomlished much to Irvin/Johnson is a bit silly, with that said we are very high on Moore. Watching him at practices you clearly see his elite skillset, and yes his body type, speed and athleticism is reminiscent of a young Johnson. He clearly has the upside to be a great receiver, but the question mark is if he can live up to his potential. There is one open starting spot this year alongside Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and we’d put Moore’s chances of winning it at about 30 percent given there is other young talent competing plus a pair of 500+ yard transfers with talent in Cam Vaughn and Vandrevius Jacobs. May the best man win.

Hoops NCAA Tournament Team Of Destiny?

The Miami Hurricanes in Year 1 under Jai Lucas enjoyed an excellent year off two bad seasons, notwithstanding the rough exit in the ACC Tournament game, and now they are looking to rebound off the loss in the NCAA Tournament. We had you fully covered last night with the breaking news of the seeding, team reaction off the news they’ll face Missouri in Round 1, a closer look at what has to happen for Miami to beat Missouri and then likely Purdue, and also a photo gallery of the team gathered to watch the selection show.

Film Study: Moten Underappreciated

No, DT Ahmad Moten doesn’t put up big stats. But as you dive inside his tape you see why he is a special talent … and why he could emerge as one of the nation’s most dangerous defensive tackles in 2026.

Spring Practice Primers

We have a couple of analysis items for you this morning with spring practice coming up in just over a week. We make our picks for the offensive and defensive MVP candidates, and they may surprise you. Plus we break down the five biggest position battles that could shape the season. This is a team that lost a lot of talent, so these guys at these spots really need to step up.

Duking it out

The baseball team looked to get on track after a couple of rough weekend series, but it didn’t happen. The team lost two of three and gave up 20 runs in the finale. We have your recaps – your Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3 wrapups are here.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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