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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 17, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami vs Missouri in St. Louis in opening round of the West Regional of NCAA tournament … Posted by 6882: my relatives from Missouri are basically saying this is a hot and cold team. When they are on from outside, they are tough to beat. They do not do anything consistently at an elite level. They are good not great on the inside, but nothing that we can’t handle. Sounds like we just have to play our game and put enough pressure on them from outside that they don’t get into their comfort zone..

CaneSport’s Response: First off, you have relatives in Missouri? Why haven’t you let them move to Miami? We anxiously await your response. Secondly, we think it’s more about Miami playing its game vs. Missouri being hot or cold. Because we saw against Virginia this looked like a tired Cane team not playing well together when Malik Reneau is drawing a lot of attention. If the Canes struggle shooting threes and from the free throw line this will be a long game from a Miami perspective. And something not a lot of folks are talking about is Missouri is a team that draws a lot of fouls, and while Miami hasn’t often had guys in foul trouble early with a high-intensity game like this the Canes really have to come out and play smart on defense from the start since this is not a deep UM team.

The Ferman Perspective

With Jai Lucas working his magic with a totally retooled basketball team as a first-year coach, could Miami be poised to shock some folks during March Madness? CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares how he sees things shaping up.

If you know, you know

This morning we are breaking down what we know and don’t know about this year’s Miami Hurricanes team as we head into a very important spring practice. Did you know what we know? And do you know what we don’t know? Well you can by clicking here.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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