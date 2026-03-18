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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 18, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

We got the shaft on location … Posted by o_CANE1983: 10 seeds … UCF to Philly 980 miles … Santa Clara to STL 2000 miles … A&M to OKC 400 miles … Mizzou to STL 125 miles. Somehow they rewarded Missouri with a home game. They should have sent them to Philly and have us play UCF in STL.

CaneSport’s Response: We found this very odd as well, and Joe Lunardi’s pre-bracket projection had Miami as a 7 seed facing UCF in what would have been a true nuetral game. Having the higher seed play essentially a game vs. a Missouri program that will have easy access from its fan base is ridiculous. And by the way Purdue fans also can drive about four hours to the game if Miami advances (we assume No. 2 Purdue will beat No. 15 Queens). Just more fuel to the fire for the Canes being disrespected?

Let’s Be Offensive

It’s story time. As in we are breaking down the top five story lines to watch on offense for Miami with the team set to kick off spring practice this coming Tuesday. With freshmen looking to emerge, shiny new additions and some top returners the stage is set for an offensive explosion.

What Goes Up Must Stay Up

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal is not a subscriber to the theory that “what goes up must come down.” He’s working to build his UM program into a juggernaut that redefines the popular proverb as “what goes up stays up.” We take a closer look at how this really is his full roster-building moment.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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