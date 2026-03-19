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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 19, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Jai Lucas should have been ACC Coach of the Year … Posted by Cane15: It’s ridiculous. Sheyer did a good job with his all star team. Jai Lucas rebuilt an entire team and coached them to 25 wins. They better look at the criteria for what is currently a bullsh*t award.

CaneSport’s Response: There is no doubt that if you take into account where Miami came from and got to in Jai Lucas’ first year it was a heck of a bigger challenge than what Duke accomplished. But the media votes on this stuff, and there seems to be an inherent anti-Miami bias. The Canes can use that as fuel, perhaps. We’ll find out starting Friday night.

Hoops Departs For Big Dance

We were on hand talking to Jai Lucas and players with Miami leaving for Missouri with some Big Dance dreams yesterday. Get all the feedback from that. Plus this morning we’ve got your analysis of Missouri and what the Canes need to do to win tomorrow night.

Don’t Sleep on Damari Brown

Today we break down film of Damari Brown, who has been beset by injuries after a standout freshman sesaon and could be ready to emerge with a breakout season. But it’s a deep, talented CB/nickel room, so we break down where things stand.

Baseball vs. FIU

The baseball team’s had a rough start to the season, and the latest test was against FIU last night. We have your recap.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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