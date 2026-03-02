SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 2, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

RB take … Posted by HJ Cane: Right off the bat it’s shocking RBs were 77th in rushing offense especially with our line and backs last year. Fletcher coming back was huge. I think he goes into 26 season with his confidence sky high. His late year performance was superb. To my mind he was the reason we won in the playoff games leading up to the national championship game. Rooting for Lyle to return to form. I don’t wanna hear the nonsense about him either because Fletcher faced some of the same criticisms early in his career especially over fumbles. Lyle just had a bad season after that injury. Pringle will be stronger and faster. Brown very versatile. If O line pans out I expect big things from this group.

CaneSport’s Response: The last line of HJ’s take is what we think should be the first line. Because it’s what this all hinges on. Miami’s running backs room is very talented, but they have to be used the right way and have the revamped offensive line that loses four starters come through. Constant A and B gap runs with defenses expecting it are arguably a reason the room ranked 77th in rush yards per game last year, but if the line opens big holes in those gaps then big yards can result. It goes hand in hand and it all will start with getting push up front.

After a 2025 Letdown, Can Elija Lofton Restore Miami’s TE Swagger?

Today we have a film study on Miami TE Elija Lofton, who has all the talent in the world but wasn’t able to take advantage of his opportunity to emerge last year in part due to injury. Can he follow the Elijah Arroyo route and come off injury and have a monster 2026 season? We take a closer look.

Stacked or Suspect? A Continuing Hard Look at Every Miami Hurricanes Position

We wrap up our in-depth position by position featues with an inside look at the linebackers and defensive backs. One is a strength, one more of a question mark. Find out why.

Miami adds portal DB

Miami made a late addition to its roster through the transfer portal, earning a commitment from JUCO DB Takai Azziz. He shares his thoughts with us on the decision.

Basketball team dominates BC, wins by 22

BC led early 13-6 but a 19-2 run helped the Canes take a 36-19 advantage into the break. UM never led by less than double digits from there. We have your recap and analysis.

Baseball Team Learns Its Reality … For Now

The first real test of the season for the Miami baseball team? Well we have your full recaps of the big series vs. Florida with losses in Game 1 and Game 2 … with Game 3 canceled with no makeup date set due to weather.

Best And Worst Of February

The shortest month of the year had a long list of subjects for our best/worst of the month fodder. Find out what made the cut and why.

Oh, and we also have your 5 things we learned about in Febuary as it pertains to Cane recruiting to check out as well, plus power ranking the 5 best recruits EJ Holland saw on the road last month.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

There’s a lot to catch you up on this morning. Check out the 3-2-1 column on who are Miami’s ‘must-land’ recruits this cycle. There’s an All About Recruiting feature with some big news with a 100 EDGE locking in a multi-day Miami spring visit plus a four-star DL setting his official visit. Two new predictions for the Canes to land standout prospects? EJ Holland goes inside those, and he also was on hand at The Sevens event in Atlanta and fills in the latest with seven observations on Cane targets, plus insight on Miami offensive and defensive recruits.

Check out Holland’s 3 road takeaways from his time in North Carolina as well.

Pitching For You

