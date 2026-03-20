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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 20, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami vs. Missouri … Posted by mathewgutierrez: Team is more than capable of beating a Missouri team which has been up and down and has lost what, 3 or 4 in a row now…? Purdue is a tough out, but Lucas and this team have great moments this season against ranked teams. Looking forward to the tournament.

CaneSport’s Response: Well, here’s your primer for the game tonight as far as what UM is up against: Missouri finished the season with a 20-12 record (10-8 SEC) but as mentioned above by Mr. Gutierrez has lost three in a row – at Oklahoma 80-64, home vs. Arkansas 88-84 and in the SEC Tournament to Kentucky 78-72. But the team also had some signature wins against NCAA Tournament 7 seed Kentucky Jan. 7 (73-68), 10 seed Texas A&M Feb. 11 (86-85), 6 seed Tennessee Feb. 24 (73-69), 5 seed Vanderbilt Feb. 18 (81-80) and No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Florida Jan. 3 (76-74). So you have five wins against NCAA Tournament-worthy teams, including one against a No. 1 seed. Also notworthy: This is the third time in coach Dennis Gates’ four years Missouri is in the tournament, and second in a row. The team is similar to Miami in that it relies on toughness and getting to the free throw line (16.6 free throws made per game; by comparison Miami makes 15.4) along with creating turnovers (12.4 per game; Miami averages 11.2). It’s a fast-paced style with Missouri averaging outscoring opponents 79.7-75.3 and outrebounding opponents 35.6-32.0. As for top personnel? 6-9 Mark Mitchell transferred from Duke two years ago and is a standout point forward who averages a team-high 18.3 points along with 3.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The offense flows through him, and he’s coming off a 32-point, seven-rebound performance in the loss to Kentucky. He shoots 55.1 percent from the floor. 6-4 guard Jayden Stone missed several games early in the year but has been a major piece of the team averaging 13.2 points and is a frequent three-point shooter (47-123; 38.2 percent). 6-10 forward Trent Pierce also missed a lot of time early in the year but in 19 games has averaged 10.6 points (37-93 threes; 39.8 percent), while 6-4 guard T.O. Barrett averages 8.9 points and 3.1 assists but struggles to hit threes. 7-0 center Shawn Phillips averages 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and the team also has a couple of key part-time starters who most recently have come off the bench in 6-3 guard Anthony Robinson II (8.8 PPG, 30-101 threes) and 6-8 G/F Jacob Crews (8.6 PPG, 56-124 threes). And this is a home state game for Missouri. Go Canes!

Late Night Party

Well, at least we hope it’s a party. Miami is set to open NCAA Tournament play at 10:10 p.m. tonight against Missouri, and we’ve got you cued up for it with our keys to the game.

Mo’ Money

Mo Toure is money when it comes to making play after play for this Miami defense. We break down why he’s even more important this year for Corey Hetherman & Co with our film study this morning.

You’ve Got Questions? Ferman’s Got Answers

With spring practice around the corner, CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your pre-spring questions. And yes, before you ask, he is right about everything.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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