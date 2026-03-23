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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 23, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Spring practice thought … Posted by Central17: It took a while for teams leaders to truly emerge last year. That was a huge part of the Canes late season and playoff run success. Having players that went through that will be huge in having leadership off season and to start the season. That is how great programs are built.

CaneSport’s Response: Great point, since this is an often overlooked aspect of a team. We see all the talent on offense and defense, right? But they have to play as one. And with so many leaders on both sides gone (Rueben Bain, Wesley Bissainthe, Keionte Scott, Jakobe Thomas on defense and CJ Daniels and Anez Cooper on offense) others need to step up. We’ll be asking about the progress in the leadership area this spring and into the fall.

Going Pro

Yes, today is Miami’s highly anticipated Pro Day, with all the Canes other than Markel Bell waiting to test until today in front of scouts rather than doing it at the NFL Combine. We’ll be there and will bring you all the news/results/what players are talking about. So stay tuned for that early this afternoon. To hold you over till then we have your Miami Pro Day Primer.

Spring Practice Around The Corner

With spring practice starting tomorrow, we continue to bring you plenty of analysis heading into the 16 practices. So check out our defensive storylines that will bear close watching as well as what we see as Mario Cristobal’s big challenge this spring.

Miami Hoops Falls In Round 2 At NCAA Tournament

We of course had you fully covered over the weekend with Miami’s play at the NCAA Tournament. Check out our game recap/analysis off the Friday night win vs. Missouri plus Gary Ferman’s column and Luke Chaney’s breakdown of the game. And you can also see our coverage of the tough Purdue loss plus insight from Luke Chaney off that game. The future is bright!

X-Factor

Miami’s X-Factor player on defense might just be Bryce Fitzgerald, who worked at nickel and safety as a true freshman last year. Find out why we say that in our film study of his play.

Don’t bet on it

Or maybe get your bets in now? We take a look at the ultra-early odds as it pertains to Miami … and what they tell us about Darian Mensah and the Canes’ opponents this season.

Sweeping up Creighton

Miami baseball got a break from its ACC schedule, taking on Creighton over the weekend. And we have your recaps off the weekend sweep – check out our coverage of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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