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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 24, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Spring practice thought … Posted by Leolion18: Everything will be about the lines. Hard to imagine either one being as good, at least not right away, as what we just had. Would be natural is they both take a bit of a step back. Round into shape as the playoffs start and hopefully make another run..

CaneSport’s Response: This is a fair point. The offensive line loses four starters, and up front on defense the terror defensive end tandem of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor depart along with DT David Blay. So this year will be a really interesting test if this program truly is in reload mode of if there is going to be a bit of a rebuilding transition since Mario Cristobal really has prided himself on building this program from the inside out. In particular we have the OL as more of a question mark given the inexperience there, because up front on defense you have two tackles that started games returning plus key DE backups and the addition of potential NFL first-round pass rusher Damon Wilson.

Spring Practice Here We Come

Yes, today is the day. Miami kicks off spring practice this morning so stay glued to the site as we’ll be posting notes from the field in the War Room and will have our take on the day’s work plus feedback from the team including Mario Cristobal on the front page. It should be a very interesting news day as Miami officially starts its chase of another national title game berth. And, hopefully, a different ending this time. Oh, and we also have your pre-spring practice column this a.m. with a big picture view.

In-Depth at Pro Day

We had you covered yesterday at Miami’s Pro Day with live notes and what Miami’s NFL hopefuls were saying & more … Plus Gary Ferman shared his thoughts on the Bain/Mauigoa first round duo … and we had your sights and sounds from the big event.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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