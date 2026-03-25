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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 25, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Canes spent an entire period this AM working on punt … Posted by Gary Ferman: Protection by five levels of up backs. It is under understandably taking on an increased level of importance and emphasis?

CaneSport’s Response: It’s about time we used one of our own threads in here, right? And this one seemed kind of important. Because all it did was cost us a national title.

First Spring Practice In The Books

And it was a good book that the opening spring practice went into. Yes, lots of great reports from the practice field for you with our news and notes, plus video of the day’s work. Oh, yeah, and what coach Mario Cristobal had to say afterward plus player feedback with Matthew McCoy and Mark Fletcher. Also check out the roster number changes and new numbers!

Mike Viti A Soldier In The Tight Ends Room

With Miami spring practices kicking off Mike Viti, Mario Cristobal’s new tight ends coach at Miami, inspired a little more than most because of his demeanor, because of his history. Gary Ferman takes you inside Viti’s history and mentality.

First Spring Practice And There’s 2 New Canes

Three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson gave Miami a verbal commitment following yesterday’s unofficial visit for Miami’s opening spring practice, and we had that breaking big news for you. In addition to that we also take you inside the commitment. A few hours later came another commitment, this time from Sherrod Gourdine. We went inside that decision as well as what the pickup means for the Canes.

Baseball wins 5th straight

Miami is now 19-6, 2-4 in the ACC after beating FAU 10-6 last night. Miami’s nine runs in the opening five frames helped move the Hurricanes to a perfect 7-0 start in midweek matchups this season.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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