SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 26, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

The 5 most significant things that turned Canes Football around … Posted by OhioCane1: According to me and in no particular order: 1) Mario leaves Golden and takes a job to learn under Saban for five years. 2) Mario leaves Oregon to return to Miami to lead the comeback. 3) The University of Miami recommits to football and also donors form a huge NIL collective. 4) Cam Ward comes to Miami. 5) We beat ND, Florida, FSU, OSU all in the same season, make CFP (thank you CFP committee) and also the Championship Game. Thank god all of this happened! Got any events that made a bigger impact than the above?

CaneSport’s Response: Great list! The personnel upgrades and investment in the program have been massive, massive, massive. And to see you lay it all out like that should bring a smile to everyone’s faces. With spring practice now kicked off can’t wait to keep reporting on the strides being made. The future is as bright as the Miami sun.

Back to work

Miami returns to the practice field this morning, so stay tuned as we’ll have video, analysis and feedback from the team.

New addition to this year’s team coming?

PPI Recruits (Dublin) offensive tackle prospect Neff Giwa was one of the many recruits in attendance for Miami’s first practice of the spring on Tuesday, and he says that this visit “surpassed my expectations.” He would be joining the team for the coming season and has a very unique story

Visitors, visitors, visitors

Yes, we said it three times because there are A LOT of key visitors coming to Miami. We break it all down for you.

Hoops Has Bright Future

Luke Chaney takes a closer look at where things go from here off year 1 of the Jai Lucas era. And guess what? It’s good news.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]