SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 27, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

So Cantwell at LT…I like it … Posted by StateOfMiami: I couldn’t understand why everyone (from posters to reporters to podcasters) assumed he was going to start out at RT, particularly with us having no returning starting tackles. I probably asked about it on 5 different threads this offseason. Yes it’s a risk, but I think our OL’s ceiling is higher with Cantwell at LT and McCoy/Samson at RT.

CaneSport’s Response: We like it to … in the sense that Miami is seeing this spring if he can handle it. Everyone on the line is being cross-trained at different positions with the team trying to find its best five combination. After watching him play so far, we do think he could be a true freshman starter at LT, which may scare some but yes he’s that good. However Matthew McCoy can also work there with Cantwell at RT. And don’t sleep on anther freshman, Ben Congdon, finding a spot somewhere. This is a really talented young group.

2nd Spring Practice In The Books

We have lots of great reports from the practice field for you with our news and notes, plus video of the day’s work. Oh, yeah, and what coordinators Shannon Dawson and Corey Hetherman were talking about afterward … pluys check out what S Zechariah Poyser had to say about the progress.

Violence, Culture and Development: Jason Taylor Coaching Hallmarks

Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor is a Hall of Fame player who is entering his fourth year at UM sharing his immense knowledge base with Cane players. He shares some nuggets with UM spring practices ongoing.

Cristobal Shares Vision For Program With Spring Ball Ongoing

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal joined Josh Pate with spring practice ongoing, and how is this for a quote: “We did build this team to be sustainable and to improve as the years go on. We don’t stack talent – we select and place guys in situations and at positions where they can continually grow and develop and we feel we are postured to do that.” Don’t miss this insightful interview.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Baseball Is Extra

Miami (20-6, 3-4 ACC) opened the Clemson series with an 8-3, 10-inning victory with a five-run top of the 10th, powered by Daniel Cuvet. We have your recap.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]