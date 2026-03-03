SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 3, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

All the Malachi Toney hype got me thinking, how good will he be? And who are your favorite Cane WRs not celebrated like Andre, Santa, etc … Posted by Trust: Santana Moss is my all time favorite WR…so many great ones. But I always felt Sinorice Moss and Phillip Dorsett were not appreciated for how great they really were. I think other great ones like Roscoe Parrish had the right amount of hype. Next question, is Malachi Toney better than these guys?

CaneSport’s Response: Toney had the best first year of any Cane receiver ever, but he still has more to prove to be listed with the Miami all-time greats. Michael Irvin and Andre Johnson are probably our favorite all-time Cane producers and that’s also with a nod to what they did in the NFL. Reggie Wayne, Lamar Thomas and Santana Moss are up there, too, along with so many others. Toney will have a chance to shatter all-time records before his time at UM is up and certainly is right on pace to be there with the greatest of all time. He’s a special talent.

Another 5-Star OL On Cristobal’s Wishlist

Mario Cristobal has built his team from the inside out and had success landing 5-star offensive linemen with Francis Mauigoa a prime example … and most recently Jackson Cantwell. Now he’s chasing a 5-star just up the road, Mark Matthews.

Spring Pressure Cooker: Offense

The Miami Hurricanes will kick off spring practice later this month, and today we’re breaking down the most pressing question for the offense as it relates to spring ball. There’s a ton of potential on this side of the ball, but a lot of it hinges on this.

The Target Is Back on The U: Hurricanes Tabbed as Top 10 In Early Polls

Miami may not be “back” until the Canes win a national title, depending on who you ask, but certainly the Canes are getting their due in way too early preseason polls as a top 10 national title contender. We break it down.

SMU Coach Sounds Off On Miami Hurricanes As Canes Basketball Crashes Top 25

SMU is in desperation mode heading into its home game against Miami on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Mustangs enter the final week of the regular season as losers of two straight games, having gone winless in last week’s West Coast road trip against California and Stanford. In On3’s latest bracket projection, SMU is listed among the last four bye teams. So the game tomorrow is a big one for both teams. Today we have SMU’s take heading into it.

Miami Hurricanes NFL Draft Watch: Bain, Mauigoa Trending Toward Top 5

We break down what happened at the Combine for Miami players with Pro Day ahead at UM, and where mock drafts stand.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Miami has long been considered the favorite for Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear. Is that still where things stand? Also check out your Monday Afternoon Recruiter feature plus the All About Recruiting column. And our Green Room feature revisits NIL agents breaking down Miami’s approach to recruiting in the new landscape of college football. You don’t want to miss that.

