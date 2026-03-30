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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 30, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Shannon Dawson and the 2026 Offense … Posted by Canes76: I’ve been a little hot and cold on Shannon Dawson. I was one of the bigger voices of accusing Mario of reining in the offense a bit early on, and it did seem like things changed after that sideline exchange between him and Mario. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth about Dawson; some people love him, and some people are not sold at all. But when you look at this year’s roster, it feels like this might be the year where we really find out. We’ve got a QB who can do it all, a stacked running back room, a more than decent offensive line, and a lot of weapons on the outside. So is 2026 the year we finally see Dawson really open it up and get creative with all these weapons? Curious what everyone thinks, are you in or out on Dawson heading into this season?

CaneSport’s Response: We agree. There are no excuses, no personnel holes that should hold Dawson back. We get it last year how some question marks around QB Carson Beck and a strong OL/run game paired with a top defense could make a coach want to be conservative. But this year the strength of the team clearly is on offense personnel-wise. This should be one of the nation’s top 5 attacks on paper. And if Miami goes conservative all that will do is keep average teams in closer games than they should be. So yeah, Dawson should and hopefully will fully open up the offense and be very creative with a stacked WR/RB room plus a top proven QB in Darian Mensah. The only question mark really is OL, but they look the part so far this spring.

4th Spring Practice In The Books

We have lots of great reports from the practice field for you as Miami wrapped up its fourth spring practice session over the weekend. You can check out what the team was talking about afterward as we caught up with Mario Cristobal, Xavier Lucas, Justin Scott, Armondo Blount and Chase Smith.

Offense and Defense Question Marks With Spring Drills Ongoing

Today we’re taking a closer look at a key area on offense and a key area on defense that need more clarity as spring drills continue to really get a sense of the high ceiling potential on both sides of the ball for Miami.

Cristobal On Rat Poison, The Work & 2026 Outlook

Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on several subjects including key portal additions, the reshaped DL and OL … and the rat poison issue.

Baseball vs. Clemson

Miami entered the series vs. Clemson winners of five in a row, and we have your recaps of how it went – check out our coverage of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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