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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 31, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Dawson … Posted by 2353jg00K1: This is Dawsons year. Like the Canes he has grown. From Cam to Beck to Mensah. This is his year and best opportunity yet. Expect A Lot!!!!!!!!

CaneSport’s Response: It’s really interesting how fans view Dawson. Some think he’s a great offensive coordinator, some think he’s succeeded the last two years because of great personnel including Cam Ward in 2025 and a top OL, running game and a good enough QB last season. Certainly it’s hard to say “this is Dawson’s year” considering Miami had the nation’s top offense two years ago. Whether or not you are in the camp of him being a great coordinator or not, perhaps it’s fairer to say “this is AGAIN Dawson’s year.” Our belief? He’s a solid coordinator with great personnel, and this should easily be a top 10 offense in the nation. Anything short of that would be failure considering the massive amount of talent on this side of the ball.

Back To Work

Miami is back on the practice field this morning for Spring Practice No. 5, and we’ll be on hand with your notes of the day/video and post-practice team feedback. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then you can review all our coverage/columns about spring drills to this point.

You’ve Got Mail

With the first week of drills in book, we’ve gotten a lot of answers already to questions regarding the 2026 team that’s looking to replace some key personnel for another run at the national title. Gary Ferman takes on those questions for you.

Draft Peek

Pro Day is in the past, and the NFL Draft is less than a month away. So what are experts projecting for Miami’s players … and will Akheem Mesidor go in the first round? We break that down … with feedback from Mesidor.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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