March 4, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Speaking for myself I like B Crawford updated playoff projections … Posted by 10-4: I’ll take it.

CaneSport’s Response: Maybe we should just end the 2026 season now. Because Brad Crawford’s latest way-way-way-too-early playoff prediction has Miami at No. 1 facing the winner of Ohio State vs. LSU. Texas is No. 2, by the way, with Indiana third and Notre Dame fourth. Now, is this realistic? If you’re a Miami fan, sure! For this to happen Miami would probably need to go undefeated since it’s unlikely the Canes or Notre Dame will lose twice given both have pretty manageable schedules. So the winner of that game will be in a really good spot.

FILM STUDY: Keona Davis Could Be a Missing Piece in Corey Hetherman’s Attack Front

While fans are excited about the returning talent up front on defense plus the addition of potential first-round transfer Damon Wilson, don’t sleep on Keona Davis. We break down why he could be a massive portal pickup for the Canes.

Don’t Mock The Canes

Ten Miami Hurricanes draft hopefuls were in Indianapolis Feb. 26-March 1 for the NFL Combine, and three Canes are projected in post-combine mock drafts to go in the first round with another Cane going in the second round.

From OL coach to TE coach … and from Army to Miami

Yes, Miami has its new TE coach. Army OL Coach Mike Viti brings Joe Moore Award pedigree to Coral Gables, and a very interesting background.

Tournament Week Already for Hoops?

Jai Lucas is treating Miami’s last two games against SMU and Louisville like they’re an extension of postseason play. This is an exciting UM team, and we have the latest as the team looks to be hot at the right time.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

The Sevens, one of the premier 7-on-7 tournaments in the country, was held in Atlanta last weekend, and EJ Holland teams up with Rivals National Analyst Chad Simmons for a look at five key Miami recruiting battles. There’s also an update on commit Zaquan Linton, including his status and how he’s recruiting others to join him. Not quite as locked in is Miami wide receiver commit Ah’Mari Stevens, who recently locked in official visits with Georgia, LSU and Texas. So what’s really going on in this recruitment? Plus there’s your All About Recruiting feature from last night to check out.

Another update: Miami is set to host several top recruits for 305 Day this week, and it will include a pair of prized quarterback recruits in Rivals300 Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney prospect Davin Davidson and Top 100 2028 Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage quarterback Neimann Lawrence, who is exploring reclassifying to the 2027 class. On3 Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong likes UM’s chances with both in-state signal-callers.

Pitching For You

