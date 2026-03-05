SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

March 5, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Aguirre … Posted by Cane15: Still puzzled why Augirre would leave when his opportunity to start was so clear. Imagine it was money at least in part, but the overall value of the exposure for playing on this team seems like a better bet than NC State. Anybody have insight?

CaneSport’s Response: There were plenty of responses to this one in the thread. But this is simply a result of the NIL era. Yes, Aguirre would have been a nice piece to have back considering the Miami LB room lost Wesley Bissainthe and doesn’t have anyone truly proven outside of Mo Toure. But Aguirre really is more in the Toure mold and was going to be his backup. The other spot is likely going to either Kamal Bonner having previous starting experience at NC State or Chase Smith who is healthy off a solid two-deep year. So there was a question as to how much Aguirre would truly be able to break out, and with Aguirre entering his senior year he really didn’t have the luxury of again getting limited reps and then trying to make it in the NFL Draft without a lot of good film to show as a starter.

305 Day … Previewing Massive Recruiting Event Today

EJ Holland breaks down key visitors coming for a massive UM recruiting event later today, so stay tuned this afternoon into the evening as we’ll have tons of feedback off it.

The Great Offensive Breakouts Debate

The Miami Hurricanes are set to kick off spring practice later this month, and today the CaneSport staff is looking ahead and sharing our top three spring surprises on the offensive side of the ball. What won’t be a surprise? That Matt Shodell is probably right.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid Impressed By Canes In NFL Draft

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has a 2-round mock draft that includes Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa, Akheem Mesidor and Keionte Scott. He shares his take.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Miami is set to host a handful of top 2028 targets for its 305 Day recruiting event this week, including Plantation (Fla.) High pass rusher Meshi Dobson. He’s high on the Canes heading into it. We also have an update on a potential Notre Dame flip target. Find out all about that. Plus there’s your Three Road Takeaways column to check out as well as your All About Recruiting column.

Winner Winner

Miami sports was in action last night with baseball and basketball games to track … and a pair of winners. We had your recaps/analysis off both, and the hoops win was especially impressive against a pretty good SMU team on the road.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

There's no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport's message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately.

