March 6, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Canes all time RB debate … Posted by mathewgutierrez: Was debating with a couple of my buddies last night about our all time RB’s after sharing a highlight tweet of Edgerrin James when he rushed for 298 yards vs UCLA. I was giving one of my buddies a hard time cuz we actually went to that UCLA game together & i reminded him that on the way to the game I was saying that Edge was the best rb in Canes history & his reply to me was that Edge wasn’t even the best RB on the team & that James Jackson was better. Then Edge proceeds to rush for 298 yards that game which I have reminded him about for the last few decades. Then my other buddy chimes in that Duke Johnson was best RB to play at the U to which I reply he’s not even top 3. We all love Duke Johnson as he’s one of realest Canes of all time. He was main recruiter in his class that year & remember him even wearing that Ibis hat he’d rock back in the day, BUT he ain’t in top 3. My man said we’re not talking about the NFL & said o.k. cool. Let’s just talk about best RB’s in coral gables at the U. He said Duke has all the rushing records which is true, but i said Duke wasn’t as good as Frank Gore or Mcgahee at the U. He also pointed to Duke’s special teams play as a return man. I said I think clinton ports was better than him too & i could argue Melvin Bratton & Alonzo Highsmith were better as well. In fairness, Duke played on some weak Canes teams. So, I guess my question is this ……not taking pro careers into consideration…..where do you rank Duke Johnson as far as all time Canes RB’s?

CaneSport’s Response: Man, there’s a long list of Miami Hurricanes RB greats. If you want to know the best I’ve seen since I started covering the team in the late 90s? Frank Gore and Willis McGahee, hands down. Gore had the most insane vision I’ve ever seen, and McGahee’s strength and speed were insane. But there’s a long list, and Ibis17 breaks down many of them in the thread. As he posts: “Willis, Gore (true freshman before injury), Edge, Bratton, Portis, OJ, Duke, Dooley, Highsmith, McGuire, Bentley”. So there you have it.

305 Day … and Night … Plus A Commitment

Yes, yesterday was 305 Day as Miami hosted numerous top recruits from the afternoon into the evening. There was a big commitment off it with Nick Lennear, and we brought you that news as well as what his addition means for the Canes. There also was our 3-2-1 breakdown of the top visitors. And don’t miss Gary Ferman’s column this morning on how Mario Cristobal’s backyard party turned into a win for the Canes.

The Good, The Bad And The Hideous

Gary Ferman takes to the message boards with a thread that answers all your questions, even the dumb ones. Okay, we know there is no such thing as a dumb question. But you can check it all out here!

