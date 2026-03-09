SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

March 9, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

OSU speed … Posted by justincane: Goodness gracious. Those combine times are bananas

CaneSport’s Response: Why are we highlighting an Ohio State specific thread on our boards this morning? We’ve got a good reason. A first-in-class response that we’re nominating for coveted Responses-of-the-Year Award. That comes from Canesgotscrewedagain, who responded to the thread starter talking about Ohio State’s combine testing speed that “The speed I saw was from their fans leaving the game early. You are correct about OSU speed. They got out FAST! It was impressive….and glorious!”

Film Study: Inside Damon Wilson’s Game

No Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor? No problem. At least that’s what Miami hopes with Damon Wilson an elite pass rusher. We go inside the film.

Film don’t lie

Or does it? We haven’t seen enough of LB Chase Smith to make a true determination of his ability if he is fully healthy and playing to his capability. But we’ve gotten some peeks at what he can accomplish and bring that to you in a film study of his game.

We know, we know, everyone wants to get back to seeing the team in action. And the next closest thing is reading our analysis of what to expect! So we break down the biggest question that needs to be answered on defense and have a couple of roundtable discussions with our staff – our takes on the Miami defensive spring breakout candidates and whether UM can reach the title-level offense-defense balance past champions have shown. So don’t miss those.

Fan Buzz

It’s time for the most important members of the Miami Hurricanes to have their voices heard. You may be thinking we’re talking about Mario Cristobal, players, assistant coaches or the person inside the Ibis outfit. But no, we’re talking about you, the fan. And some very interesting recent topics you’ve raised on our message boards that we break down.

Hoops ends regular season, set for ACC Tourney

The basketball team wrapped up a very successful Year 1 regular season under Jai Lucas over the weekend with a tough loss vs. Louisville, and we have your feedback/analysis off that with Miami now looking to the postseason.

Baseball drops series to Boston College, has lost 4 of last 6

After dropping a pair of games a weekend earlier, the Canes looked to get back on track in this weekend’s series. It didn’t happen. We have your recaps of Game 1, Game 2 and the finale.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

