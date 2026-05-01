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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 1, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Every team has holes … Posted by mathewgutierrez: This is the thing to remember!! Fans get into the idea that you have to be great everywhere to win. Outside of perhaps OSU last year (and their oline was just ok) no team really had it all. We didn’t have it all at wr outside, eg. Very rarely does a team have it all. Even our 2001 team the WRs after Andre were good college WRs and our oline had good college guards and a college RT but not nfl players across the line..

CaneSport’s Response: This is a great point. Fans sort of expect Miami to be great at every position since even if you have a miss in recruiting you can grab a free agent in the portal. But the truth is Miami – like every program – has a budget. At some point you have to hope that the next guy up at spots like OL, LB, TE etc. can step up. That’s where great coaching comes in. Because Mario Cristobal & Co. need to clearly recognize who is ready and who is not, and adjust accordingly. Overall we really like the roster management build put in place, and think this is built to last.

GOAT Vote

We are unveiling a big new project this morning, and it’s for you the fans to be the judge and jury. Yes, we are seeking to put to rest once and for all who the greatest all-time Miami Hurricane player is not at just one position … but overall. Each day over the next few weeks you can vote at each spot, starting with quarterback today. The winner will go on to the next round. And eventually we will have our GOAT. May the best Cane win! VOTE FOR THE GOAT QB BY CLICKING HERE!

DL Reloaded

We continue our in-depth breakdowns of every position on the team post-spring ball. And what we saw along the defensive line gave us a good reason to think the losses of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor won’t have a major effect. What does concern us? You can check out our take on this key spot.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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