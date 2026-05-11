SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 11, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Toney vs. Barkate …. Posted by mathewgutierrez: Barkate is the real deal. Other than Toney, Barkate is far and away the best receiver on the team. There isn’t a close 3rd.

CaneSport’s Response: Yes, Barkate is the real deal. He proved that at Duke last season with over 1,000 yards. But to say he is “far and away the best receiver” outside of Toney on the team might be some hyperbole. No “close 3rd?” This receiver room is stacked, and while Barkate and Mensah clearly have a massive bond, good luck convincing coaches and NFL scouts that guys like Josh Moore and some of the other guys in the room aren’t physically positioned to perhaps be even better. It’s just as we sit here right now the production last year in NCAA football came from those two. Don’t sleep on other guys popping up with big years in that Miami receivers group. Barkate could wind up third or fourth in receiving yards depending how this thing shakes out … or he could be first. But clearly there are other guys talent-wise right there with him.

GOAT QB vs. GOAT RB Vote

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES … LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES …K/P GOAT NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

The voting has been put out there for a while now, and today we are finally moving onto the next round. Yes, today is the day we pin the QB GOAT winner Ken Dorsey vs. the RB GOAT winner Edgerrin James. We’ll keep on going round by round until only one Cane GOAT remains. The Ultimate GOAT will be determined by the end of the month!

Today we start taking a look at our top 5 breakout candidates on the team. We start with No. 5 JJ Dunnigan, who showed this spring he’s a guy who could be a Bryce Fitzgerald v2.0.

Mario Details Championship Mindset

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal went on The Rush With Maxx Crosby recently and stressed a key to his program that Crosby certainly recognizes: “Elite practices.” Don’t miss what he’s saying.

Baseball Wraps Final Home Series

It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for the Miami baseball team, and the Canes are looking to finish strong with only a series at FSU remaining before the ACC Tournament. So how did the last home series of the season go? We have your recaps vs. Louisville – check out the outcomes of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

2 New Commits On Board

The Miami Hurricanes landed a new DL commit: Ezekiel Ayangbile over the weekend. We brought you that breaking news plus analysis of his play with a closer look at what the commitment means for the program.

A day later? Another massive commitment in 5-star Donte Wright. We had that breaking news, what it means for Miami as a team … an analysis of his game and what this means for UM on the national stage.

Oh, and where do the rankings now put UM? We have that as well!

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you only have a minute to get caught up? We’ve got you covered for that with the CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]