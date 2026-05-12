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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 12, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami GOAT OL … Posted by canescanes1: that’s not fair hell ill have to say all of them ****.

CaneSport’s Response: Instant POTYC (that’s Post Of The Year Candidate, by the way). And while canescanes has a great point, it wound up the most lopsided of the position voting with Mt. McKinnie running away with it. But the amount of OL talent that has come through the doors at UM is massive. This has been a really fun series as Miami fans vote on who will be the greatest all-time GOAT regardless of position. The truth is, like this post, they all are GOATs. But only one will be left standing when we go though the rest of the rounds and wrap up the voting.

Community Impact For Toney

Hundreds of children ages 6–17 attended Malachi Toney’s free youth football camp on May 2 in Hollywood, Fla. … and in a sign of his following the event was also streamed live on Twitch, amassing over 100,000 total viewers. Yes, Toney’s a community inspiration.

This morning we continue taking a look at our top 5 breakout candidates on the team. We are at No. 4 Josh Moore. In a deep, talented receiver room, don’t sleep on him being a massive weapon. We explain why.

Is it time to kick off the season yet? Because you might be ready to once you hear what On3’s Josh Pate had to share about his thoughts on the Miami Hurricanes this season. Hint: He says they have the highest ceiling of any program in the nation.

CaneSport vs The Machine

In our latest CaneSport vs. The Machine feature, we challenge AI to a debate on who will be Miami’s next defensive star with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor gone. The results and our take may just surprise you.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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