It's May 12! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
May 12, 2026
Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day
Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):
Miami GOAT OL … Posted by canescanes1: that’s not fair hell ill have to say all of them ****.
CaneSport’s Response: Instant POTYC (that’s Post Of The Year Candidate, by the way). And while canescanes has a great point, it wound up the most lopsided of the position voting with Mt. McKinnie running away with it. But the amount of OL talent that has come through the doors at UM is massive. This has been a really fun series as Miami fans vote on who will be the greatest all-time GOAT regardless of position. The truth is, like this post, they all are GOATs. But only one will be left standing when we go though the rest of the rounds and wrap up the voting.
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Ahmad Hardy undergoes surgery after shooting
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Cignetti offers Trump trophy for NIL funds
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Rick Pitino: 'Who cares' about NCAA Tournament expansion
- 4New
Biggest winners in 2026 MBB transfer portal
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Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele talks ACC title hopes
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Community Impact For Toney
Hundreds of children ages 6–17 attended Malachi Toney’s free youth football camp on May 2 in Hollywood, Fla. … and in a sign of his following the event was also streamed live on Twitch, amassing over 100,000 total viewers. Yes, Toney’s a community inspiration.
Breakout Candidate
This morning we continue taking a look at our top 5 breakout candidates on the team. We are at No. 4 Josh Moore. In a deep, talented receiver room, don’t sleep on him being a massive weapon. We explain why.
Pate: Miami has highest ceiling in college football
Is it time to kick off the season yet? Because you might be ready to once you hear what On3’s Josh Pate had to share about his thoughts on the Miami Hurricanes this season. Hint: He says they have the highest ceiling of any program in the nation.
CaneSport vs The Machine
In our latest CaneSport vs. The Machine feature, we challenge AI to a debate on who will be Miami’s next defensive star with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor gone. The results and our take may just surprise you.
Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz
Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.
Pitching For You
CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!
Mail Call
There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!
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