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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 13, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami Hurricanes GOAT DB … Posted by Wake4law_Cane4life: If more than two of these players receive any votes something is wrong with our user base.

CaneSport’s Response: Well, apparently something is wrong with our fan base. That’s based on Wake’s premise. But in reality as our GOAT series is well on its way in Round 2 of voting this morning, the beauty of this is every fan gets a say. Yes, Ed Reed and Sean Taylor dominated as you’d expect. But Bennie Blades got into double-figures of votes, and we also saw Ryan McNeil, Fred Marion, Phillip Buchanon and Antrel Rolle get votes (albeit very few). This is all in the eye of the beholder, and maybe that player did something a fan mound more special than others. That’s okay. What is really interesting now is the two-way battles, the Dorsey vs. Edge, Irvin vs. Shockey and today we are voting on the greatest lineman of all time with Jerome Brown vs. Mt. McKinnie. This is where it all gets really interesting.

Is Barkate Being Overlooked?

Everyone knows the guy on offense for Miami you have to stop first is Malachi Toney. So where does that leave Darian Mensah’s favorite 1,000-yard receiver from last year at Duke? Can we really call Cooper Barkate an overlooked weapon? Well, maybe!

Breaking Out

We continue our breakout player series this morning, and we’re at No. 3. Find out why we see a big season ahead for Jordan Lyle despite a stacked, more proven running backs round.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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