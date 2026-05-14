SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 14, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Anybody who still questioning Mario needs to have their head examined … Posted by Ookie4prez: Until I see another 7-5 season, effort and talent decrease on the field and we are not in the playoff hunt on the regular I will not question how long it takes him to hire a coach or who he chooses to hires, what recruits commit or don’t commit… he’s earned the benefit of the doubt across the board deal with it….

CaneSport’s Response: Absolutely it’s an accurate statement to say that Mario Cristobal has succeeded in turning the program around. Whether Miami is “back” is a different question and determines on your definition of the term. But yeah, unless massive injuries hit, this team continues on an upward trajectory. We and other reporters covering this team all believe that the 2026 Hurricanes would defeat the 2025 team that reached the title game. So that should tell you all you need to know. Recruiting is at an elite level. Portal pickups have been honed the last two years at a massive success rate. Coaching and development is what you want. It’s all in place for this to not just be a great 2026 season but for a sustainable year-after-year run into the playoffs and go from there. Kudos to Mario. No head examination necessary.

GOAT Vote, WR vs. TE

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES … LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES …K/P GOAT NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES … QB GOAT vs. RB GOAT

The voting has been put out there for a while now, and today we are finally moving onto the next round. Yes, today is the day we pin the WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. the TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey. We’ll keep on going round by round until only one Cane GOAT remains. The Ultimate GOAT will be determined by the end of the month!

Mario: “Criminal” UF not on schedule every year, smaller recruiting class coming

Coach Mario Cristobal spoke on several subjects yesterday on The Triple Option podcast, including where he sees NIL heading, his thoughts on recruiting vs. the portal and more.

Breaking out

We are at No. 2 on our list of top breakout candidates for Miami this coming season. Find out why we have Max Buchanan at this spot, and review our other picks to this point. Who will be No. 1? We’ll find out in 24 hours or so.

Baseball Looks For Major Final Push

The Miami baseball team has been inconsistent this season but is looking to put it all together with a massive final series at FSU and then the postseason beyond that. The stakes are high: The team could end as high as No. 3 or as low as No. 8 in the ACC.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]