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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 15, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes GOAT QB Ken Dorsey vs. GOAT RB Edgerrin James … Posted by JST390-2: How in the heck can we decide this …one lead the greatest team of all time with superior leadership skills …the other was statistically a beast.

CaneSport’s Response: We are, of course currently in the second round of voting as we narrow things down to determine the ultimate Miami Hurricane GOAT. And maybe it was rude of me to suggest in response to JST in the thread “Coin flip?” But really it is almost a coin flip, right? Because how do you legitimately choose who was the greater Cane, Dorsey or Edge? It’s like asking if key lime pie or birthday cake are better. They are both great, just different. With that said, yeah I voted. And I’ll tell you who I voted and why for once the voting ends. Oh, and I didn’t do a coin flip, although perhaps that is the difference between the two.

Mario Senses The Hunger

We have insight from coach Mario Cristobal this morning with spring practice well in the rearview mirror … and expectations ratcheted up in a massive way. He says this team is hungrier than ever.

Today we wrap up our top 5 breakout candidates on the team series. We started with No. 5 JJ Dunnigan, and now it ends with Marquise Lightfoot. Why is he at the top of our list? There’s a good reason.

Top 50 is back

Yes, it’s that time of year again. We usher in our top 50 Miami Hurricanes players series with a look at what went down last year … ie who we got right and wrong … and a preview of what’s to come in this year’s series that starts at No. 50 tomorrow.

Baseball Has Tough Start To Key Series at FSU

Miami entered last night’s series at No. 11 ranked FSU with a lot on the table – a sweep and the Canes were guaranteed a fourth place finish in the conference, get swept and UM could be behind seven or eight teams. So how did game 1 go? We have your recap. And a hint: It did not go well as the Canes blew a big lead and lost in extra innings.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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