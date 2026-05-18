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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 18, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Reese Davis, ESPN … Posted by Canethang: he’s firmly on the bandwagon, says Miami is “loaded.” “Miami is loaded more than people think. They’re going to be really, really good.” some of the ESPN guys resent who we are, but they clearly know that Miami winning is good for the sport and their network. Reese is one of them..

CaneSport’s Response: Yeah, the national media is all over Miami as a title contender and top 10 preseason team. And with good reason, right? The offense is loaded with the additions of Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate plus the returning weapons, the defense was top 5 in the nation last year and has a bunch of key pieces back and added portal playmakers like Damon Wilson and Omar Thornton to help make up for losing Rueben Bain/Akheem Mesidor/Keionte Scott/Jakobe Thomas. There really is no position on the team where you say it’s a major weakness. Now, with that said, is it rat poison? Will this team underachieve or reach its goals? That’s going to be what is most interesting to see, because it will really point to whether Mario Cristobal’s one game at a time/work, work, work culture is here to stay.

GOAT Vote

Our GOAT series is well into round 2, and today’s challenge is to figure out who the best all-time Cane lineman is on either side of the ball. The winners from Round 1 were Jerome Brown and Bryant McKinnie. So good luck to fans figuring this one out. May the best Cane win.

Not 1, But 2 Commits

There was big recruiting news for Miami yesterday. First Mario Cristobal & Staff flipped a massively talented DB recruit to Miami. That would be Top 100 Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall. We had that breaking news plus what it means for Miami and also the inside take from Hall’s trainer as well as a film analysis of his game. Next up? There was a commitment from Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces Community LB Jayvon Dawson. We brought you that news plus what his commitment means for the Canes.

Is Dawson that guy

We’ve seen Miami have the nation’s No. 1 offense under Shannon Dawson, and an attack that’s drawn criticism at time for being too predictable and conservative. Now, some of that was by design with the team’s strength a run game and perhaps some questionable issues at QB a few years ago and then last year when Carson Beck had issues on some deeper throws in the first half of the year. With Darian Mensah on board, we take a look at what Dawson’s offense might be capable of doing in 2026.

See above

Yes, we’re talking about the prior story on Mensah. Because not only does Dawson have a proven, great QB he can take advantage of in his scheme, but Miami might have the best receiving corps in the ACC. Hint: We think that’s the case. We take a deeper dive into that. Along those same lines, we take a look at areas of his game that can still use tweaking.

Top 50 Time

Our Top 50 series that is evaluating the top 50 players on the team talent-wise, with the goal of showing just how much talent there is on the two-deep – or if there are holes – kicked off over the weekend with No. 50 Milan Parris, No. 49 Camdin Portis and No. 48 Javian Mallory. What do they have in common besides all being true freshmen? We take a deep dive into each.

Baseball Wraps Up Massive Series, Drops 2 of 3

The regular season is over and the ACC Tournament is up next. So how did Miami fare in its key final series at Florida State? We have your recaps of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you only have a minute? We’ve got you covered with that also – you can check out our CaneSport Recruiting Minute.

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CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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