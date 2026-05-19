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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 19, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes OL Bryant McKinnie vs. GOAT DL Jerome Brown … Posted by lyndiola: I remember a game we played against Syracuse whose star defender was Dwight Freeney, The Freak. Not only did McKinnie prevent Freeney from getting a sack he didn’t make a single tackle, not one; total domination by the best LT I have seen. JB was very good but McKinnie was unbeatable.

CaneSport’s Response: I was at that game, and yes McKinnie was amazing. He won the GOAT OL voting for a reason. We get it, this is a tough one. Best GOAT DL vs. best GOAT OL. We’ll give a shout out to DreadLock as well, who posted in favor of Brown: “Have to go with JB here, they both dominated at their positions, the tiebreaker for me was JB embodied what swag was and where it started for UM.” Ultimately we think was best encapsulated by Wulfgar 12 saying it’s a “coin flip.” You think it’s tough now? Wait till we get to round 3! You can get your votes in on the boards at Gary Ferman’s War Room. Oh, you ask who did I vote for? The winner, that’s who. Because I’m never wrong. 🙂

Doctor’s Orders

Drake dropped Iceman — and somehow Miami fans started debating a Cam Ward lyric that never actually existed. Peak internet chaos. Dr. Classey shares his take.

GOAT Vote

We are well into Round 2 in our search of the sole Miami Hurricanes GOAT. Be sure to get your votes in on the message boards polls!

Stock up, stock down: Offense edition

Perhaps the best way to project Miami’s potential success for a given season is a simple formula: Look at the prior year, position by position, and then gauge if there are overall upgrades from the prior season. Then you have a starting point and a way to gauge positional gains and losses. Today we look at the offense … are the positions upgrades from last year? We break it down.

Darian Mensah: Defenses Beware

Miami basically turned its indoor practice facility into a podcast set, and the biggest takeaway? Darian Mensah looks very much like the real deal.

Top 50 Time

Our Top 50 series that is evaluating the top 50 players on the team talent-wise, with the goal of showing just how much talent there is on the two-deep – or if there are holes – continues. Find out why OL SJ Alofaituli made the cut at No. 47.

Why Jayvon Dawson Could Outplay Ranking

Miami struck fast again, landing explosive LB/EDGE Jayvon Dawson just six days after offering him — and his upside feels bigger than his current ranking. We go inside his film.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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