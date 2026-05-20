SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 20, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Re football game vs. Virginia Tech moved from Friday night to Saturday … Posted by Det1_Stan_Switek: There is nothing softer than the annual complaints about our schedule. If it’s not perfectly customized to our benefit at the expense of the rest of CFB the fan base melts down. The Friday night game 1 vs Stanford is a GIFT. Friday night games hurt you because it gives you a short week entering into it and it’s tough on your fans. Except Stanford is game 1, so there is no short week. In fact, it creates an extra day for us before the next game which is fantastic with the long trip back home after the night game, and because the next scrimmage (I’m not calling it a game) is Thursday against FAMU where we will roll out the 3rd string. Say “thank you, ACC.” They did us a solid. And oh, the game isn’t in Miami, so there are no traffic or work issues. So basically all the tears are about ONE Friday night game, at Wake, which is sandwiched between our two powder puff games. And oh, we have 8 days off before it. TLDR: the only short week we have is before FAMU. Schedule is a gift.

CaneSport’s Response: Mario Cristobal has not made it a secret he is not a fan of Friday night games, so when the initial schedule came out and Miami had three it was a little ridiculous. So while we don’t disagree regarding Stanford, the difference between a Friday midnight ET game and a Saturday Noon game is not much. That’s sort of a wash. FAMU the Cane players will work for a half or into the third quarter maybe, it’s not like that one matters much. And your point about Wake is taken, we agree on that. But ideally we’d rather Miami plays every Saturday, not Thursdays and Fridays. A set weekly routine is important because that is how Cristobal builds this thing – there are set regimens for each day of game week, and turning a Monday into a Tuesday, a Tuesday into a Wednesday does disrupt routine. So no we’re not going to thank the ACC for anything. Other than moving Virginia Tech back to where it should have been in the first place, a Saturday game.

GOAT Vote

It’s an all-time Hurricanes heavyweight fight: Ray Lewis vs. Ed Reed as fans decide which defensive legend deserves GOAT status. Vote today!

Mid May Questions and Answers

CaneSport publisher takes on all your questions with expectations ratcheted up for this year’s Miami Hurricanes.

Top 50 Countdown: No. 46 Hussey Adds Depth, Upside To Canes Secondary

Conrad Hussey is back home in South Florida after stops at Florida State Seminoles football and Oregon State Beavers football — now he’s looking to finally unlock his potential at Miami.

Miami’s Bats Ready, Bullpen TBD

The bats are hot, the starters are solid — but Miami’s bullpen remains a rollercoaster as the Canes chase another postseason run with ACC Tournament play for UM starting today.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you’ve only got a limited amount of time to get caught up on all the day’s news? We have you covered for that with our CaneSport Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]