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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 21, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Re Was I the only one that didn’t realize this? … Posted by mathewgutierrez: our defense will take a step back. there’s no way around that. we have plenty of guys who can step up, but we won’t be as smothering as were in 2025. defense is the weak link of the team going into the season until they prove me wrong. Go Canes!.

CaneSport’s Response: Okay, so first of all for reference, Mr. Mathew’s response was in reaction to this little factoid – `between Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor, Jakobe Thomas and Keionte Scott that foursome had 29.5 of the team’s 50 sacks (59 percent), 50 of the 102 tackles for losses (49 percent), nine of the 13 forced fumbles (69.2 percent) and eight of the 16 interceptions (50 percent).’ As you consider that, along with the fact that Miami was No. 7 in the nation in time of possession with a ball control offense, it’s hard not to image a step back from the nation’s top 5 scoring defense. Because if the offense is more explosive/scoring more quickly, the defense will play more reps per game. On top of that those four massive playmakers are gone along with the team’s No. 3 tackler, LB Wesley Bissainthe. With that said, the question is perhaps not if the defense won’t be as dominant … but how close it can be to last year’s defense that was top 5 for the first time at Miami since 2005. We see the defensive tackles and secondary as likely more dominant than we saw last year given a lot of returning talent there plus the addition of BC leading tackler nickel/safety Omar Thornton. Which leaves the DEs and the LBs. At end Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount should be ready for big seasons after what we saw from them last season backing up Bain/Mesidor, and Damon Wilson is one of the nation’s top returning pass rushers. So really not a lot of concerns there outside of perimeter run defense, which is TBD. Linebacker has back Mo Toure, so if a couple of guys step up, that position will be fine. And Chase Smith played a lot of reps last season and was good enough, and Kamal Bonner started at NC State two years ago and held his own. Plus Cam Pruitt or a freshman perhaps can step up. So, really, this still should be a top 20 defense. At least that’s how we see it.

Canes Baseball Mashes Their Way Past Stanford, BC Up Next

Two homers, four hits and a big-time Evans outing powered the Canes past Stanford into the ACC quarterfinals today vs. BC.

Miami’s Defense: Better Team, Worse Stats?

Miami’s defense lost star power, but the talent pipeline says the drop-off might be smaller than expected. We take a closer look.

Miami’s Roster Finally Looks Different

Miami isn’t taking as many portal swings anymore — because the roster finally looks loaded.

CaneSport Top 50: Pickett Pushing For Pass Rush Role

Booker Pickett may be Miami’s next dangerous third-down pass rush weapon. We break down why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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