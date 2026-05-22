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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 22, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Getting STOKED for the Football Season – WHO ELSE? … Posted by StevieT: Been so beat up over the years that I went into the season hoping for a good year now it’s back the expecting a greatness.

CaneSport’s Response: You know, this is one of those `Hey, let’s stop for a moment and show some appreciation’ threads. Because how many coaches have come through since Miami last won a national title and failed? Fine, we added it up for you and the number is four head coaches (and two interim coaches) spanning 15 years. That’s a lot of coaches Miami invested in and a long time waiting for Miami fans. But it’s pretty clear now that Mario Cristobal was the right guy at the right time and he’s building this thing for the long haul. From 5 to 7 to 10 wins and then a national title game berth. And you can see the recruits he is bringing in and developing, right? So here’s to Mario and this program being back! Back to competing as a top national program, that is, not back to where Miami was in the late 1990s to early 2000s. That can be a conversation for a different day.

Miami’s Real Enemy? Close ACC Games

Miami’s biggest threat might not be Notre Dame — it might be one-score ACC games. The Canes are 1-4 in their last five close conference battles, and that trend could wreck playoff hopes again.

New commits roll in

Miami picked up two new commits yesterday, and we had you totally covered. Check out our coverage of commit No. 1 Jatori Williams – the breaking news of his commitment, a film study of his play, a national take on him and what the addition means for Miami. Commit No. 2? That was AJ Randle. And we brought you that breaking news plus the impact on Miami of his commitment and the take on him from Rivals Rankings Director Charles Power. Add them both up, and you can see why we also had an item on how Miami has now surged back into the top 5 of the national rankings.

Baseball Advances Past BC, Georgia Tech Up Next

The No. 5 seeded Miami Hurricanes baseball team took care of No. 4 BC at the ACC Tournament yesterday, and now top seed Georgia Tech is next in the Canes’ path (the Yellow Jackets are the nation’s No. 2 ranked team by Baseball America) on Saturday at 1 p.m. In the meantime get your recap and reaction off yesterday’s big win.

CaneSport Top 50: Freshman Wingo Pushing for Early Role

Freshman receiver Somourian Wingo turned heads all spring, and Miami insiders already believe it’s only a matter of time before the four-star playmaker breaks out. He checks in at No. 44 on our top 50.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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