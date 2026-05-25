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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 25, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

The Feeling Is Strong … No. 6 On The Horizon … Posted by Sheldog: Sooner than later guys.

CaneSport’s Response: We love this post not because of the usual preseason optimism – even if it is warranted off last year and what Miami has back and added – but really because of one of the first responses in the thread. Shout out to Kimzkr, who responded “It would actually be #7.” Post of the year candidate right there!

GOAT Vote

The CaneSport GOAT bracket rolls on with a legendary special teams showdown: Devin Hester vs. Carlos Huerta for Miami returner and kicking supremacy.

Canes Eye Homegrown QB Breakthrough

Miami has thrived with portal quarterbacks, but Shannon Dawson may finally be building a homegrown QB room capable of ending that streak. Sticking with the Dawson theme, we also have a look at how Miami’s offense may be about to ditch the slow, ball-control style and unleash a full-speed Air Raid attack built around Darian Mensah and elite playmakers.

LIVE COVERAGE: Miami Baseball Awaits Regional Seeding Announcement Today

Miami baseball awaits its postseason destination, and CaneSport will be on hand with the team when the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Selection Show begins today at noon ET on ESPN2. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then, here’s the recap/reaction off the team’s tough loss to Georgia Tech over the weekend that eliminated Miami from ACC Championship play.

Doctor’s Orders

Miami’s offense might light up scoreboards in 2026, but championships in Coral Gables were always built on defense and special teams creating chaos. Dr. Classey takes a closer look.

Canes Defense Faces New Challenge

Miami may have lost star pass rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, but the Canes believe the next wave of defensive talent is ready to explode in 2026.

Hurricanes Bring Back RB Depth Galore

Miami’s passing game gets the hype, but the Canes’ four-headed rushing attack might be the offense’s real secret weapon in 2026. We take a closer look.

Top 50

We continued our Top 50 series over the weekend and into this morning, detailing from 50 down to 1 the Hurricanes’ roster strength … or if there’s a lack of it. Today we have your in-depth breakdowns of No. 43 Luka Gilbert, No. 42 Ben Congdon and No. 41 Herbert Scroggins. They each have a chance to be impact players this season.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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