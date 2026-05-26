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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 26, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

I’m loving the new standard for our team! … Posted by Cane_rob: I love the culture Mario and last years team has set for the future of Miami Football!

CaneSport’s Response: Mr. Rob also linked to some videos of the work being put in by the Canes this offseason if you want to check those out, but really what we want to highlight here is the culture piece. Because teams can work as hard as they want, players can be as talented as can be, but if they aren’t all pulling in the same direction as one and holding each other accountable there is a significant chance it falls apart as a season goes along. We saw last year how numerous players on the team said over and over how they truly felt like part of a family, part of something special. When you have that, you make your teammates rise. You bring everyone up with you. And everyone puts the work in for a common goal. That’s how you get to national title games … and perhaps next time win it all.

GOAT Vote

The CaneSport GOAT tournament reaches another blockbuster showdown as Michael Irvin and Edgerrin James battle for a spot in the finals.

Miami Baseball’s Postseason Path Set

The Canes finally know their NCAA Tournament path as Miami looks to end a 10-year Omaha drought. We take a closer look, including feedback from coach J.D. Arteaga and players, and we also bring you a look at the three teams that stand in Miami’s way.

A 1,000-Yard RB for Miami?

True or false: Miami may once again feature a strong rushing attack, but the Canes are unlikely to produce another 1,000-yard back in 2026 due to a deep rotation and shared carries. We share our take.

Top 50: Canes LB Spot Wide Open for Wiley

Kellen Wiley may have been buried on the depth chart as a freshman, but a strong spring has him emerging as a potential breakout linebacker for Miami in 2026. Find out why we list him at No. 40 on our Top 50.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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