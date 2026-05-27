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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 27, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Baseball Regional … Posted by AtlantaCane: Yeah, it couldn’t be a new place like UGA or Auburn. Instead it’s s not only the 8th and last national seed, but we have to go BACK to Gainesville. Same ol, same ol. And on top of that, IF we win the UF regional we are paired to go BACK to Hattiesburg IF Southern Miss wins their regional. More same ol, same ol. What a racket. Go Canes!

CaneSport’s Response: First of all, for the uninitiated, AtlantaCane does an incredible job keeping everyone in the loop about Miami’s baseball situation/giving game updates in Gary Ferman’s War Room. So it’s no surprise he hits the nail on the head with the team being sent to Gainesville for regionals. I was in the room with the team during the regional announcement on TV, part of the media gathering, and you could sense the excitement when the team was hoping its name would pop up going to Georgia or Texas. There was none of that when the Gainesville regional was being announced. These guys wanted a new place to play vs. new teams. Not going back to a spot where they played … and in a really competitive bracket at that. Troy in Game 1 is no pushover. And matched with Southern Miss side if UM advances, yeah, ridiculous. But as JD Arteaga said afterward, you can’t hope for a particular opponent and worry about who you aren’t playing. Just focus on where and who you are playing. Miami made it to Supers last year, and if the team plays clean baseball can do the same this year.

The Recruiting Minute: Big Board Breakdown Edition

Only have a minute or two? Well we give it to you simply … with our condensed CaneSport Recruiting Minute Big Board Position By Position Breakdown as Miami heads into its first major OV weekend.

GOAT Vote

Don’t forget to make your pick as we are now entering Round 3 … with GOAT Michael Irvin vs. GOAT Edgerrin James. We know, it’s a tough call. So get your vote in!

Canes’ Next Sack Star?

The Canes lost Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain, but this defensive end room still looks downright scary. And one particular duo could hit double-digit sacks.

Pruitt’s Time To Rise?

Opportunity is knocking for Cam Pruitt as the Canes search for answers next to Mo Toure. Find out why he’s on our Top 50 … and where.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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