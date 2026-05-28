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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 28, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: Third Round Hurricanes GOAT Edgerrin James vs. GOAT Michael Irvin … Posted by SylvaniaCane: Come on, man. These are getting increasingly more difficult. It is seriously becoming like picking which child to save.

CaneSport’s Response: The third round of GOAT voting is here and we know it’s not easy. The analogy is a good one, considering this really is a Miami Hurricanes family. Edge vs. Irvin is about as hard as it gets … or is it? Because wait until our next third round vote to determine the best defensive player … and then the final vote of the offensive GOAT vs. the defensive GOAT. We will recognize them all in the end, by the way – we’ll have a first, second and third All-GOAT team when this is all over. It’s making for a more interesting off-season, right?

Toure Talks Recovery, Leadership

Mo Toure says he’s healthy, hungry and ready to lead Miami’s young defense into a new era. Find out how he sees things as he went on Mark Fletcher’s Ibis Media podcast recently.

Trap Games Could Define Miami

Wake Forest, Clemson and Virginia Tech could all become dangerous landmines on Miami’s path to the College Football Playoff. Luke Chaney explains why in his story this morning.

Baseball On Deck

We’ll have your team talk later today with Miami arriving for the Gainesville Regional. J.D. Arteaga and players will be sharing their thoughts as UM looks for its first Omaha appearance in 10 years. Yes, it’s been that long. So stay tuned for that.

Miami’s Next Freshman Standout?

Freshman defensive back JJ Dunnigan is already turning heads and could become Miami’s next breakout young star. Find out where he fits on our Top 50 and why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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