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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 29, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Another 1,000-yard rusher this year? … Posted by Kimzkr: I think they will save Fletch as much as humanly possible till the playoffs…with that said , I still think he can get still get a 1000. The interesting part will be who gets the 2nd amount of total yardage ?? Loved Pringle last year and Lyle is still an enigma to me … Marty Brown is tough runner and pass catcher who makes positive plays.

CaneSport’s Response: Spoiler alert for those that didn’t read the story – we don’t predict a 1,000-yard rusher unless Miami plays at least a couple of postseason games. And the reason is exactly what Kimzkr stated above, even if Kimzkr believes there will be a 1,000-yard rusher. Because there are just so many good backs on this roster, do you really want to overwork any of them? Keep them all fresh, it’s a very long season. Also consider this – 1,000-yard back Mark Fletcher ended the regular season last year with a team-high 685 yards (at that point in time Marty Brown had 389 and Girard Pringle 362). Fletcher missed two games during the regular season, so he averaged 68.5 yards per game in the split backfield. That means if he’d played a full 12 with that average, he’d have totaled 822 yards heading into the postseason. And this year you have a healthy Jordan Lyle plus a really good-looking young back in Javian Mallory to add into the mix with Fletcher, Brown and Pringle. So yeah, there is no need to put stats ahead of what makes sense, which is to keep all these guys in a rotation to last the season fully healthy.

GOAT Vote

We are really getting down to it now. Today we unveil the third round voting to determine who will go up against Michael Irvin in the finals of GOAT voting. Cast your vote now for Jerome Brown, Ed Reed or Devin Hester.

Miami Ready For Gainesville Fight

The Canes are in Gainesville with Omaha dreams alive, but first up is a dangerous Troy squad in Friday night’s regional opener. We have your team talk heading into tonight’s game, including the game 1 starting pitcher for UM and what kind of challenge the Trojans will be for Miami.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz With Massive OV Weekend Upcoming

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent, including what we are hearing heading into a massive OV weekend.

Miami’s Next QB Hope?

Miami’s future at quarterback could hinge on how much Luke Nickel develops this season. Find out where he falls in our Top 50 and why.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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