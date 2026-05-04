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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 4, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT QB … Posted by JST390-2: I saw them all play live except for Mira …in terms of athletic ability, creating on the fly and putting points on the board it was Ward for me …so I voted that way

CaneSport’s Response: It’s interesting you say all of the above as we work on the Gary Ferman message board toward the one and only Miami Hurricanes GOAT of all time (so far we’ve done QB, RB, WR and TE is today). First off, it seems logical that most people vote for a QB they have seen play live. So if you are in the 50s age-wise maybe Dorsey would be a great pick. If you are younger maybe Ward gets your vote. JST, you’ve seen them all and went with Ward. And that’s what makes these polls so interesting. Because does the GOAT need to have won a national title? Is it the guy who has the record for most TDs or most yards? Or is it the guy with the single-greatest statistical season? Or the guy who was drafted highest in the NFL or did the best in the NFL after a really good Miami career? We all have our own feelings on it, and right now it’s still a pretty close battle between Dorsey and Ward. May the best GOAT win.

GOAT Vote

Over the weekend and into this morning we continue our search for the greatest Miami Hurricane player of all time. After we kicked off the QB voting on Friday, we had your breakdown / voting opening of Running Back, Wide Receiver and now Tight End. So make sure if you have not already to click on the links to evaluate your choices … and then go into the War Room and make your picks.

Spring Focus

We wrapped up our in-depth looks off spring ball at each position on the team over the weekend. That would be a linebacker position that has some concerns … and potential. And we also broke down the DB room and special teams. There is reason to think this secondary could be one of the nation’s best. How do we see the new kicker faring? Don’t miss that coverage.

Major Key

Yes, Miami landed a big commitment over the weekend in Rivals300 RB Ty Keys. We have that breaking news plus an analysis of what he brings to the table for the Canes.

CaneSport vs. The Machine

We call this segment “CaneSport vs. The Machine,” and today we are looking at how AI is viewing the 2026 season vs. well, what we dumb humans think. Today’s subject: “Predict the Miami Hurricanes final 2026 football record and if the team will make the national title game”. Who do you agree with? CaneSportor machine?

Hoops Gets Basketful Of New Transfers

If a basket is two points, that is. Because Miami landed a pair of new guys that will be keys to Jai Lucas’ efforts for the coming season, picking up Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland and Indiana transfer guard Nick Dorn. Also check out our analysis of what Dorn’s addition means for UM.

Baseball Drops 2 of 3 vs. NC State

Miami entered this weekend winners of six straight weekend series, clinging to fourth place in the conference. And these series are coming to an end – after NC State there only remain two more weekends vs. Louisville and then at Florida State heading into the ACC Tournament. So how did Miami fare? We have your recaps of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you don’t have time to read all our coverage? Well, then check out our Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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