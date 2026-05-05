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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 5, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT WR … Posted by DreadLock: Ok another position that’s almost impossible to rank IMO. I mean of course I saw them all, that being said Michael almost has to be the GOAT just based on his accomplishments at UM and Dallas. But Andre IMP had it all and would be 1A, the only thing AJ didn’t accomplish was being SB champion. He was such an imposing guy from the day he stepped on the Greentree field and who could fly. Then probably my favorite guy was Santana who was a triple threat home run hitter from anywhere on the field, Then Reggie as the steady quiet assassin. With all that being said Mali just doesn’t have the body of work yet IMO, but when it is all said and done he may just be the best of them, his story is just being written…

CaneSport’s Response: The should Toney be on the list or not argument was made by others in the War Room GOAT vote thread. Yes, he’s only had one season. But it was the best season statistically for a receiver in Miami history. We didn’t see anyone saying Cam Ward should not have been on the list after he was here for one season, right? As for Irvin vs. Johnson vs. Santana vs. Reggie … man, it’s a tough call. Which is why we leave it up to you, the fans, to decide. You can check out who is leading right now by clicking here.

GOAT Vote

We continue our search for the greatest Miami Hurricane player of all time. After we kicked off the QB voting on Friday, we had your breakdown / voting opening of Running Back, Wide Receiver and Tight End. Today we are opening the voting for the GOAT offensive lineman. So make sure if you have not already to click on the links to evaluate your choices … and then go into the War Room and make your picks. May the best GOAT win!

Film Study: Brent Bland

Former Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland committed to Miami on Saturday morning, adding experienced production to the Hurricanes’ backcourt. Today we take a closer look inside his game as Jai Lucas is piecing together a lot of talent for next season.

Taking A Position

With spring ball now well in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a look at our pick as the top position group on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a tough call between the receiver and running back rooms when it comes to overall depth and talent. But we have our pick and explain why. What positions have some question marks? We break that down as well.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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