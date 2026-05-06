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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 6, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

The Mario Effect … Posted by o_CANE1983:

Draft picks by year:

2022 Draft (Manny’s last team) – 1 total (0 day 1/0 day 2/1 day 3)

2023 Draft (Mario year 1) – 3 total (1/0/2)

2024 Draft (Mario year 2) – 4 total (1/0/3)

2025 Draft (Mario year 3) – 7 total (1/1/5)

2026 Draft (Mario year 4) – 9 total (3/3/3)

Should only keep getting better from here!!!

CaneSport’s Response: You really see the upward momentum from that, great post, and you see the team record improvement reflected as the depth of NFL talent improved. From 5-7 in ’22 to 7-6, 10-3 and then last year’s run to that national title game. And yes, we agree it should only keep getting better! Mario has set this program up for long-term success with great recruiting, a competitive NIL budget and showing guys he can get them into the league … and into high rounds at that.

GOAT Vote

We continue our search for the greatest Miami Hurricane player of all time. After we kicked off the QB voting on Friday, we had your breakdown / voting opening of Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End and offensive line. Today we are opening the voting for the GOAT defensive lineman. So make sure if you have not already to click on the links to evaluate your choices … and then go into the War Room and make your picks. May the best GOAT win!

Taking A Position Part II

Yesterday we broke down the Miami Hurricanes strongest group on offense, sharing our rationale on why the receivers edged out to a stacked running backs room. Today we are breaking down what we see on defense and why one spot stands out above the others.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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