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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

May 7, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT TE … Posted by Trust: Shockey then Winslow. Two best. Then Graham, Olsen, Franks, n Njoku…all these guys on the list were great!

CaneSport’s Response: This was a really interesting position GOAT vote. Because if you base it on the best NFL career we’d go with Graham … but he barely had a sip of iced tea with the football team as he transitioned from basketball. If you go purely with stats it would actually be Walford for catches and yards … but that was over a longer period of playing time than guys like Winslow (3 years at UM) and Shockey (2 seasons). Walford played at Miami for five seasons. We don’t disagree with Shockey and Winslow probably being the most impactful in the years they played. So you can also go with that. Check out the GOAT TE results here.

GOAT Vote

Over the weekend and into this morning we continue our search for the greatest Miami Hurricane player of all time. After we kicked off the QB voting on Friday, we had your breakdown / voting opening of Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Line, Defensive Line and now Linebacker. So make sure if you have not already to click on the links to evaluate your choices … and then go into the War Room and make your picks.

The Making of Darian Mensah

Just a few short years ago, the thought of Darian Mensah playing for the Miami Hurricanes perhaps seemed laughable. An undersized two-star Rivals.com prospect who was unranked by ESPN, he didn’t put up big numbers at San Luis Obispo (Calif.) St. Joseph High School – he had 2,256 passing yards and 25 total TDs as a senior. CaneSport takes a closer look at his unique path … and what he means for Miami.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you only have a minute? Well we’ve got you covered with our CaneSport Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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