J.D. PicKell: Cam Ward Was The Spark For This Miami Hurricanes Resurgence

The Miami Hurricanes under Mario Cristobal have built from a program with two decades of struggles and a roster full of holes to a team now competing for the national title on Monday night against Indiana at Hard Rock Stadium Cristobal’s time at UM has seen the team go from five wins to seven, 10 and now this year’s playoff run.

None of this is lost on On3’s J.D. PicKell, who says the coach “has changed the entire identity of that program.”

PicKell also says he thinks the real spark that got it going to this level came last year in Cam Ward. Because that showed how this team can be elite on at least one side of the ball … and that grew into this season’s success on both sides. Ward, of course, was a Heisman finalist who was the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick after he completed 67 percent of his passes and averaged 331 passing yards per game with 39 TDs and seven INTs, adding four more rushing scores. But the team missed the playoffs due to a bad defense.

“The Cam Ward effect – Cam was huge for Mario Cristobal and his building (the program),” PicKell says. “He bridged the gap between Mario Cristobal’s personality at the staff level and what you need to have in your locker room. … A guy like Cam Ward who walks in with the confidence and demeanor and lack of willingness of settling for anything less than the standard, that permeates throughout the locker room. And, more importantly, that lasts in a locker room.”

In other words, the players on last year’s team that played with Ward picked up on his player-led mentality and his form of culture and forwarded it to this season.

“Make no mistake about it, Cam Ward I think was the integral piece that created the momentum to where we are right now,” PicKell said. “The second part is he brought Carson Beck here. … For Miami to go to (Beck) and say `Listen, we got a quarterback drafted No. 1 overall. Come here, make a ton of money, play in a quarterback-friendly system and we’ll go finish some things that we both have unchecked on our list of to-dos.’ That doesn’t happen without Cam Ward, I promise you it doesn’t.”

A bottom line thought on the Ward effect from PicKell: “If Miami wins (the title), Cam Ward deserves a ring,” he says.

This year with the defense amped up, the offense explosive enough … you see where it’s taken the team, right?

“They go 10-2, miss the playoffs with the No. 1 pick – you know how low that must have felt?” PicKell says. “You know how many people nationally and in the circles around Miami had something to say about what he (Cristobal) wasn’t going to do there long-term? `What else do you need?’ `Why aren’t we winning at the highest level?’”

PicKell also said Cristobal deserves “a ton of credit” for overcoming the naysayers off that 2024 failure to make the playoffs. And to build off it by keeping steady with his beliefs.

PicKell also said Cristobal’s willingness to pivot from DC Lance Guidry to Corey Hetherman when the defense wasn’t good enough instead of being stubborn and trying to stick with it another year or two “needs to be studied more in college football.”

“The overall philosophy at Miami stayed the same with how Cristobal wanted to build that thing – trenches, toughness,” PicKell said.

PicKell gave a nod to the identity that Cristobal has built.

“They are a tough, physical team,” he said. “They are a bully. They’ve worked that for the longest time. You can portal in talent to become explosive offensively, recruit fast guys to be a fast, finesse football team. If you want to be a physical line-of-scrimmage kind of football team, you have to do that the hard way. Because to have big bodies on the line of scrimmage, yes you have to recruit them in high school and the portal level, but you have to stack them. Anyone can be physical in the month of September, we’ve seen that every single season in college football. Someone jumps off the page – then you get to October, November and they’re a paper tiger. Why? Because they ran out of gas, ran out of physicality, ran out of juice. Miami’s been able to stay the course because Cristobal hasn’t recruited just big bodies, he’s recruited big bodies by the truckload.”

A final thought from PicKell?

“Teams can evolve, grow and change if you have the right personality, the right care factor, the right culture,” he says. “You can accomplish anything as long as you hit in those areas and hit on the eval front. Miami has done that. That’s why they are playing for a national title Monday night, and regardless of the result you have to give a lot of credit to Mario Cristobal to do it at a place that’s special to him that he’s made a power in college football. I think Miami is now not going anywhere for the foreseeable future with that logo having some real substance behind it. The U is back, The U is this and that – The U is for real.”