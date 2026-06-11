J.D. PicKell: Miami Hurricanes Have Mario Cristobal's Best Team Yet

The Miami Hurricanes have lofty expectations for 2026, both internally and externally. Mario Cristobal has built this program from an initial five-win season into a team that reached the national title game in 2025, and the idea in ’26 is simple: Get back to the title game, and this time win it.

So how realistic is that?

Well, today we turn to On3’s J.D. PicKell for his take on what lies ahead for the Canes this season.

“We talk about how much we like them on paper, it’s definitely a top 10 roster in college football,” Pickell said on Crain & Cone. “Probably better than that, and they’re in the ACC. Not knocking the ACC, but how do we feel about this team in the Big Ten, SEC – still feel really good about them, but they are in a conference where it’s going to be a home run derby the first weeks of the season. We all have Nov. 7 circled at Notre Dame.”

As for that game vs. the Irish, with an early spread favoring Notre Dame by 6.5 points?

“That’s a lot – on paper you say BetMGM that Notre Dame has the second-best odds to win the national championship, so I guess that’s being factored in pretty heavily,” PicKell said, adding that a key will be how Miami’s OL plays and that having the game later in the season helping that unit bond. “Have a test against Clemson early, I think Miami will be in a spot to play their best ball. … If I’m a Hurricane, I would feel more than fine today taking Miami plus 6.5. I might take Miami to win that football game right now.”

The Hurricanes have massively reshaped the roster from a year ago, with eight primary offensive starters gone (QB Carson Beck, WRs CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion, TE Alex Bauman and OL Francis Mauigoa, Markel Bell, James Brockermeyer and Anez Cooper) along with five on the defensive side (DEs Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, LB Wesley Bissainthe, nickel Keionte Scott and safety Jakobe Thomas … plus PK Carter Davis departs).

“(If there is an area to worry, on) the offensive line Miami loses some pieces up front,” PicKell says. “But if you look who’s in charge, it’s Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, and those two dudes – it will get sub-30 degrees in South Beach before the O line is not right in Miami.”

The returning starters are bolstered by some key portal pickups – QB Darian Mensah, WR Cooper Barkate, DE Damon Wilson and DB Omar Thornton are notable starters among them.

“There’s a good mix of guys that felt that confetti drop in their stadium on another team when they won a national championship, guys saying `We don’t want to feel this way next year, have to right this wrong,’” PicKell said. “There’s also another group of guys here who haven’t done anything in a Miami uniform. I like the Darian Mensah showing up with `I’m starting from the bottom of the totem pole to earn my respect.’ Cooper Barkate, who led the ACC in receiving last year. He hasn’t done anything in a Hurricane uniform. There’s this good mix of lack of complacency from guys that didn’t win it last year to guys that I think want to prove themselves in a Hurricane uniform that are newcomers. That personality of the roster will help Miami not lose games they’re not supposed to lose, which there’s a not a lot of them they should lose on the schedule to begin with.”

PicKell points out how offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has an Air Raid background, and that while the run game was Miami’s identity in ’25 that making big plays through the air is “truly who he wants to be.”

“Yes, there’s the Cristobal personality trait of `We want to punch you in the face and do it for four quarters,’ but at the same time if you’re not stopping them through the air, I think Darian Mensah came to Coral Gables to push that thing downfield and make his case to be a first round quarterback when it’s his time to go pro,” PicKell said. “On the perimeter you have Cooper Barkate, Malachi Toney, they’re really deep in that receiver room with some young bucks. They feel really good about that receiver position. I think they are going to be very aggressive downfield the entire year. I think that’ll be Miami’s personality: `We are going to attack you in your secondary for four quarters.’”

On the defensive side PicKell expressed optimism after Corey Hetherman’s group was a top 5 unit nationally in 2025, but has to overcome some key personnel losses.

“The swag is back at Miami,” PicKell said. “And I know Cristobal kind of cringes at that saying `The U is back.’ It feels like The U is activated, though. They have that personality on defense of `You come across the middle once, you think about doing it twice.’ That edge defensively is a direct byproduct of Corey Hetherman. They let their players play. They have simplified things tremendously and let their dudes hunt. They are playing football. … I don’t think you have a massive step back really at any spot. You lose two first round picks (Bain/Mesidor) up front, I don’t think Miami will be at a massive deficit anywhere on the roster defensively.”

Key defensive returning starters include DTs Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott, LB Mo Toure and DBs Xavier Lucas, OJ Frederique, Bryce Fitzgerald and Zechariah Poyser.

When you add that, the portal pickups on D and the pieces on offense, is this the most balanced, best team on paper that Cristobal’s had at Miami?

“100 percent, without question,” PicKell said. “Cristobal has been stockpiling talent at the high school level for some time here. It’s been a steady build of `Let’s recruit the high school level, let’s get our depth on our roster, all the while now let’s build this to a championship standard.’

“(Miami’s) elite in the trenches, a dude at quarterback you trust, great at the skill positions running and throwing the football. They are an extremely complete team. Without a doubt this is the best team Miami’s had under Cristobal.”

In terms of odds, Miami is at an over/under of 10.5 wins and -300 odds to make the college football playoff. To win the national championship? That’s +1300 odds, and to win the ACC the odds are -135. In other words, the Canes are favored to win the ACC and make the playoffs.

PicKell says sneaky in-conference games for UM will be vs. Pitt and at Clemson.

“But if we’re going off the piece of paper in front of us, which is the roster, it’s hard to not think Miami is going to win the ACC,” he said.

A big picture takeaway thought from PicKell?

“I don’t think there is as much projection with Miami (for final record) as there are with some other teams,” PicKell said. “With Miami I know Darian Mensah is good in the ACC, I know Cooper Barkate, Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher – there’s not a lot here I’m trying to forecast, it’s all things I’ve seen. It’s just seeing it work together in real time. I think Miami, what we’ve seen is worth banking on.”