J.D PicKell: Why Miami’s 2026 Offense Behind Darian Mensah Could Rival Cam Ward Era

The Miami Hurricanes offense was ranked No. 1 in the nation two years ago with No. 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward at the helm, then last year was more in the ball-control-let-the-defense-do-its-thing mold last season. With Carson Beck leading the way at QB, Miami ranked No. 46 nationally in total offense in 2025 and was 35th in scoring offense.

This year?

Many believe it will be closer to the former attack. With Duke star transfer QB Darian Mensah (3,973 yards, 66.8 completion percentage, 34 TDs, six INTs) leading the way, Miami has for the first time in its history a pair of 1,000-yard high-level receivers in Malachi Toney (record 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs; added 113 yard and a rush TD and two passing TDs) and Duke transfer Cooper Barkate (1,106 yards, 7 TDs) Plus 1,000-yard back Mark Fletcher (1,192 yards, 12 TDs) leads a deep, talented room that didn’t lose anyone.

About the only real question is if the reworked offensive line that saw four starters depart will hold up. Because if it does, watch out.

Count one of the believers in the Miami offense v. 2026 as On3 expert J.D. PicKell.

“The first part of this is, as good as Carson Beck was last year, I think it’s fair for us to say at this point in time (it) felt like there were some growing pains,” PicKell said. “I think that Carson Beck’s ability when he was healthy there’s a lot there, but Darian Mensah what he did at Tulane and Duke, I have more confidence now that this offense is going to cut it loose.”

PicKell points out that last year in the playoffs if Beck was asked to throw the ball 35 times “it’s probably not a good sign.” He says that Fletcher and the O line really led the way, and it was more of a conservative attack that was run-first.

PicKell says with Mensah there won’t be a need to “work around” the QB, as he feels the team did at points with Beck.

“I think Shannon Dawson, if you gave him some truth serum, he wants to sling it around the yard,” PicKell says of the coordinator who was trained in the Air Raid. “He wants to throw that ball down the field, be a lot more like Cam Ward when they were top 15 in yards per pass. … To put it simply, the driver is back in the bag for Miami as an offense. They are going to take some daddy hacks, some big swings and be more aggressive with how they push it downfield.”

PicKell points to Dawson’s success with different types of QBs and says “With the Air Raid background being his go-to, he majors in getting guys open. Schematically that’s what he’s trying to do.”

PicKell says another factor that makes Miami so dangerous is that Mensah has some of that “scramble drill” aspect like Ward.

“Darian Mensah was paid a lot, and I think you are going to see he was worth every penny with what he’s able to do off script,” PicKell said. “He has the athleticism to make something happen, and I think that’s going to be an absolute pain for defensive coordinators to account for. … Miami already has a number of guys now that are going to find ways to get open. They already have guys that are going to win their matchups regardless of what the play drawn up is. So, it’s this interesting marriage of a guy who majors in creating mismatches within the scheme and the pre-snap and also the route concepts, but also really elite level talent to where you can’t give extra attention to Cooper Barkate because Malachi Toney will hurt you or vice versa. There’s too many guys to account for here. Daylyn Upshaw, another guy that popped during camp for Miami. There’s too many guys here to account for to where if you do give extra attention to one of those players, usually somebody else is scoring.”

When PicKell turns his attention to the run game and how tough that will be for defenses to slow down?

“The run game, too, is what kind of is just the kiss of death when you have to play Miami, man,” PicKell said. “The run game is the part of this that’s going to be sort of impossible to work around in tandem with the pass game.”

As Dawson likes to say, it’ s a pick-your-poison offense.

“I truly believe that Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal are going to keep the attitude in the offensive attack of we’re going to punch you in the face as long as we can and then we’ll throw it over your head when you commit more numbers to the box,” PicKell said. “If you have Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate and Toney and Upshaw and all these different pieces that you know you have to account for in the passing game, do you really want to play one high and roll a safety down to stop Mark Fletcher?”

Some point to the offensive line that is replacing four starters as a question mark, but PicKell doesn’t see that as too much of an issue.

“I think a lot of people now look at this offensive line and say, `Ah, you lost Mauigoa. Only one returning starter. How good is that offensive line really going to be?’” PicKell says. “That’s kind of an overarching flyover take in my mind. Look at what this line actually has in terms of raw ingredients. It’s solid. Okay. So, yes, you bring back one starter Matthew McCoy. You have at guard a former five-star in Samson Okunlola. You have at center a former four-star in Ryan Rodriguez. You have at the other guard Jamal Meriweather who didn’t have as many stars next to his name, but he’s transferring over from Georgia. If you’re good enough to be at Georgia, you’re probably a pretty good player is my estimation on that. And then at tackle got a freshman, but it’s a five-star freshman who’s an absolute freakazoid in Jackson Cantwell [note Max Buchanan is also expected to be a starting guard]. So yeah, you still got to play well together, but it’s not like Miami is rolling out there with a bunch of JV guys. They still got a lot of top-end talent. And I fully believe now with a running back room that has Mark Fletcher and the other backs, they feel great about the multiple element of Miami.

“I think it’s going to be an absolute pain to play them. So to put it simply, the vibes playing Miami defensively? Not good. Not good at all.”