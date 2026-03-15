Jai Lucas and Miami players react to facing Missouri in NCAA tournament

The seven-seeded Miami Hurricanes will play the 10-seeded Missouri Tigers in the Round of 64 on Friday in St. Louis as part of the West Region. The winner will face Purdue/Queens in the Round of 32.

This will be an interesting matchup for Miami. For starters, the Tigers will almost certainly have a home court advantage, as Missouri’s campus is just a 20-minute drive away from Enterprise Center – which is where the game will be played.

UM head coach Jai Lucas isn’t worried, however, about Mizzou having a home-court advantage. The Hurricanes boast a road record of 8-2 this season, which includes wins over teams like SMU and North Carolina State, both who made the NCAA tournament.

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“For us, it’s business as usual. We’ll play road games, and this would be a road game,” Lucas said. “We’ve been in environments before like this, so we’ll just go and do what we do.”

The Tigers are led by senior guard Mark Mitchell, who was named to the All-SEC Second Team after averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. Mitchell played his first two seasons at Duke, where Lucas served as his assistant coach.

In addition to Mitchell, Lucas is also familiar with Tigers head coach Dennis Gates and the style of basketball that his teams play.

“They’re going to be competitive, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to fight every possession, they’re going to crash [toward basket for rebounds]. He’s one of the coaches that sends all five to the glass,” Lucas said. “And then just defensively, they’ll pick up kind of extended pressure; some of the stuff we’ve seen before. So we’ll kind of see, but I know it’s going to be more of a defensive-minded battle.”

This game will be a reunion of sorts for Miami guard Marcus Allen, who played at Mizzou last season, as well as associate coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young, who coached with the Tigers from 2023–25. Starting center Ernest Udeh Jr. said that he played MIzzou in 2022 while he was a freshman at Kansas.

Udeh, along with guards Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington and forward Malik Reneau, have all played in NCAA tournaments before with different programs. Udeh and Donaldson learned valuable lessons during these prior experiences that can help the team during Friday’s game.

“My message to the guys is just to stay poised,” Udeh said. “Apart from me, Malik and Tre, the rest of our guys are fairly young. And again, just being in that leadership role, the one thing that we can showcase them and display to them is just that essence of being poised. No matter if we’re up or down, no matter if the game’s getting out of hand, no matter if the other team goes on a run, just staying composed and sticking to what we know, sticking to what we practice, sticking to what we do and understand that basketball is a game of runs.”

“The tournament’s gonna throw a lot of things at you, but you’ve got to be ready,” Donaldson said. “The most together team is going to win, and you never know what it’s going to take to win. So during the game, you just got to find out what it is, and you got to buy in to whatever that may be.”

A final thought from Udeh on making the tournament as a senior:

“I can speak for Tre and Malik also, it means a lot. It means a lot, and no matter how things happen, no matter what shakes up, us three will forever remember Miami as our home.”